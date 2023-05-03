Retail NZ boss Greg Harford stepping down for role in Canberra

Greg Harford is relocating to Australia with his family.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford will step down and leave the organisation at the end of July to take up a role at the Canberra Business Chamber.

Harford, who has been head of the retail membership group for the past nine years, started out as general manager of public affairs, later moving into the role of chief executive.

He will take on the role of chief executive at the Canberra Business Chamber, acting as a voice for businesses in the Australian capital.

Harford has been an advocate for the retail industry and retail businesses during some of the most challenging times in recent history, including through the global Covid-19 pandemic.

He has long advocated for more government support for the sector, as it battles growing retail crime, including about the need for instant speeding ticket-like fines to combat petty retail crime that is said to cost the country more than $1 billion each year.

Retail NZ is now looking for a new chief executive.

Liz Wheadon, president of Retail NZ, made the announcement of Harford’s departure on Wednesday.

”The board and members of Retail NZ thank Greg for his significant contribution to our sector over the past nine years,” said Wheadon.

She said the board was conducting a nationwide search to fill his role.

“Greg is moving to a new role based in Canberra, and the board wishes him every success for the future.”

Wellington-based Harford told Stuff that he had put his house on the market and would relocate to Australia with his family.

He said he was looking forward to starting the new job and the opportunity to help support businesses during growth and transformation.

“This is a really great opportunity. It has been a wonderful nine years at Retail NZ, it is an amazing organisation, and the retail sector sits at the heart of vibrant communities. It has been a massive privilege to work with the sector.”

Harford said the retail sector today was a lot more challenged than when he first joined Retail NZ, with Covid-19 and rising inflation having made the operating environment for retailers much more challenging with rising costs across the board.

Prior to joining Retail NZ, Harford ran Going Digital.

He has spent a lot of time in Australia in recent years.