Commerce Commission cracks down on chunky surcharges for contactless payments

The Commerce Commission is cracking down on large businesses passing on excessive surcharges for customers using contactless payment methods.

The commission has approached a number of large firms, raising concerns about the level of their surcharges.

Under the recently introduced Retail Payment System Bill, surcharges for contactless payments are capped at 0.2%, or about 5c for every $25.

The bill was introduced to help lower the fees charged when credit and debit transactions are made, saving businesses money, while also capping the interchange fees charged for online debit card transactions at 0.6%.

But the commission told RNZ earlier in the year it had come across a business which had a 54c contactless payment surcharge on a $21.50 purchase, which should have been just 4.3c.

Commission chair John Small said businesses need to remember that any surcharges added must be clearly disclosed.

Any reasons for the surcharge had to be accurately described to avoid breaching the Fair Trading Act.

“But they should consider the levels of their surcharges as they may be in excess of their costs of accepting the payment.“

The commission would not disclose the name of the businesses it had contacted.

Commission chair John Small says businesses need to remember that any surcharges added must be clearly disclosed.

Small said it was concerning that many consumers might think they had no option but to the pay the surcharge at the end of their transaction.

“In most cases of in-person card payments, you have the option of inserting or swiping your debit or eftpos card, rather than using the contactless function, and this should not incur a fee.”

The commission also published materials to help businesses that were surcharging to do so appropriately.

“We want to be clear that we are not against surcharges that are in line with the costs of accepting the payment.

“The ability to surcharge may make the difference between a retailer accepting a form of payment or not. Surcharges also mean that only those consumers using more expensive payment methods are impacted, as opposed to all consumers paying through higher retail prices,” he said.

Small said businesses should contact their payment service provider if they did not clearly understand the costs they were paying.

The commission has also written an open letter to payment service providers to set its expectations that they help businesses to surcharge appropriately.

That would mean allowing shops to have different surcharge rates where their costs varied, for example, contactless debit compared with contactless credit.

If payment service providers made the changes, consumers should start to see surcharges for contactless and online payments reduce.

A Consumer NZ spokesperson said the watchdog got complaints about high surcharges regularly and it went beyond contactless payments.

“We’re encouraging anyone who’s seen an excessive surcharge to contact us or to make a complaint to the Commerce Commission.

Lisa England, owner of retailer Arthaus, reintroduced contactless payments to stores when it became cheaper.

“A surcharge is excessive if it exceeds the cost to the business of accepting the payment. Consumers have no way of telling what this cost is, so we’ve said anything above 2.5% is excessive. However, in some cases 2% could be excessive. “

It was concerned not all businesses were providing people with payment options that allowed them to avoid a surcharge.

It had also contacted some businesses it thought had excessive surcharges.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said most retailers did not apply surcharges at all, but more were starting to do so.

“They are doing this to recover the costs of merchant service fees that are paid by the retailer every time a customer uses a credit card or a contactless debit card. This is a confusing area, because the fees charged by the banks vary wildly, sometimes on a transaction by transaction basis.”

Lisa England, owner of retail store Arthaus, said the business reintroduced contactless payments to its store after Covid as the costs were reduced and a demand for contactless transactions picked up.

“We were loosing sales because people were wanting to pay using their phones.”