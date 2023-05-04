Spark expresses regret over tech breakdown, but tightlipped on compensation

Spark says it has pretty much put this week’s technology failure behind it.

Spark says it regrets the inconvenience that a technology breakdown this week caused customers, but is tightlipped on whether it will be offering compensation to those who were impacted.

Its Xtra email service was offline for most of Tuesday and customers were unable to top up their mobiles, change plans, set up phone diversions or roaming packs, or obtain support online or in its stores for almost two days, after technology maintenance went wrong overnight on Monday.

Spark reported on Thursday that almost all its services were back up and running.

However, it was still experiencing problems with its mobile app and some customers continued to report a variety of issues which Spark assessed had been resolved or which it said should not have been impacted by the outages.

Spark did not initially respond to questions about compensation, but spokesperson Cassie Arauzo said on Thursday that “whilst we regret the inconvenience that has been caused to customers, our terms are clear that we cannot guarantee continuous service or be fault free”.

“If customers have concerns [that] they want to discuss further we encourage them to get in touch with us directly and we will endeavour to address these,” she said.

Commenting on the cause of the problems, Arauzo said Spark experienced an issue with one component in a piece of hardware “and following a standard process to remedy this we experienced an outage across all components, which had the knock-on effect impacting our back-end systems”.

“Our vendor has said this is unprecedented and we have been working together around the clock to get services restored,” she said.