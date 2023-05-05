ComCom clears 2degrees $1b cellphone tower sale despite earlier reservations

The country’s cellphone towers will be owned by two overseas-funded investment companies.

2degrees has been cleared to sell its cellphone towers for $1.08 billion to Connexa, which separately took over Spark’s cellphone tower network last year in a $900m deal, the Commerce Commission has ruled.

The “three-to-two” merger creates a duopoly in tower infrastructure, with the other tower-owner being Towerco, another investment firm that bought One NZ’s towers for $1.7b last year.

The Commerce Commission voiced reservations about clearing the 2degrees-Connexa transaction in March.

It said then that based on the evidence it had at the time, it was not satisfied that the acquisition of 2degrees’ towers by Connexa would not be likely to substantially lessen competition.

“The main issues we are continuing to test relate to the fact that with the proposed acquisition, there would be only two large-scale, national suppliers of passive infrastructure services,” it said in March.

But Commerce Commission chairperson John Small said on Friday that after considering further submissions and “other evidence” it was now satisfied that the acquisition was unlikely to substantially lessen competition.

Small noted Spark had a minority shareholding in Connexa and directors on its board, but said it was satisfied it would not be able to favour its own operations at the expense of 2degrees following the sale.

“The agreements in place between Connexa and 2degrees are sufficiently robust to protect the interests of 2degrees and ensure that competition in downstream telecommunications markets is unlikely to be substantially harmed.”

No organisations representing the interests of consumers or telecommunications users, such as Consumer NZ or the Tech Users Association, made submissions to the commission while it was deliberating over whether to clear the transaction.

It received one anonymous objection from a telecommunications executive claiming 30 year experience in the industry, who said the merger would “likely result in conditions of entry to downstream telecommunications markets becoming materially less competitive”.

The Commerce Commission should “proceed cautiously to ensure a fair and competitive market evolves, not a market dynamic that syphons everyday New Zealanders hard-earned dollars to global offshore corporates while at the same time allowing them to dominate their market positions in monopolistic ways”, the anonymous submission said.

The sale by Spark, One NZ and 2degrees of their tower networks follows a global trend that emerged as interest rates fell in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Phone companies have sold their possible network infrastructure at strong valuations and then entered into agreements to effectively lease back the assets under terms that are believed to be fixed for at least a couple of decades.