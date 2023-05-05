Tradies likely to go unpaid after company with six years' tax debt fails

Law firm director Brent Norling says about 70% of his firm's work now comes from the construction industry.

A construction firm that didn't pay GST for almost six years appears unlikely to be able to repay any of its unsecured creditors, many of them in the trades, even after a huge sell-off of its equipment.

AH Construction Services Ltd owes about $7 million to unsecured creditors, $2.9m of which is owed predominately to tradespeople.

The first liquidators’ report notes the auctioned sell-off of roughly 350 pieces of equipment in April, including diggers, excavators, lorries and cars, raised a little over $8m on the day, and is expected to raise an additional $2.38m as the sale of some auctions that didn’t reach reserve are negotiated.

That was enough to pay back secured creditors, which included $2.24m owed to heavy equipment finances Porter Finance.

READ MORE:

* Construction firm didn't pay GST for six years before entering administration

* Sell-off from struggling firm sees 350 diggers, excavators and cars in auction

* Construction firm with over 100 staff enters voluntary administration



It was also almost enough to pay back the majority of preferred creditors, which included $5.3m owed in GST, more than $2.5m in PAYE tax, and $32,000 owed in holiday pay to employees.

The shortfall was about $866,000, which administrator Bryan Williams said was likely to mean no payouts for unsecured creditors.

“Unless there are recoveries from voidable transactions or payments for inadequate consideration or a contribution from shareholder interests,” Williams said.

“As liquidator my focus changes to produce the best possible outcome for unsecured creditors.”

Among the trades owed money were Bunnings, Hirepool, trucking companies, road working companies, and landscaping companies.

Williams said AH Construction had not filed GST returns or paid GST for close to six years, and not met PAYE obligations for a little over a year, and that the company’s director maintained tax payments had been delegated to a third-party provider.

“He only learnt of the event in December, and upon that learning moved very quickly to do what had to be done,” Williams said.

“That included realising there was a significant exposure to Inland Revenue and having to confront that head-on.”

Williams, of BWA Insolvency, took control of AH Construction Services Ltd after it was placed into voluntary administration on February 7.

Supplied Almost all equipment pictures below were part of a large auction of A H Construction’s equipment.

Williams said he would be conducting an investigation into how tax obligations were missed for such a long period, which had not yet begun.

”When that investigation is completed, I will take whatever action is appropriate in the circumstances,” he said.

Included in the first liquidators’ report was $688,995 in provisional costs and fees of the administration.