Fresh wave of shock as Latitude sends out last wave of cyberattack notifications

Lender Latitude has had data on millions of Australian and New Zealand customers stolen.

New Zealanders who borrowed money from Latitude Financial are struggling to understand how it took the lender six weeks to tell them they were victims of its mega data-breach.

On March 16, Latitude told investors on the ASX sharemarket, and privacy watchdogs, that it had been subject to a cyberattack in which a Latitude employee login had been used to steal data about its customers.

That included data on around 1 million New Zealanders, making it the largest data breach in New Zealand’s history.

In New Zealand, Latitude lends under the Gem by Latitude brand, as well as making personal loans to Kiwibank customers.

Many of the lender’s New Zealand customers who did not yet know their data had been stolen, were shocked to get emails on Thursday afternoon.

The messages said data stolen about them included names, addresses, passport and driver’s licence details, and in some cases even scans of identity documents.

Latitude said the Thursday wave of emails was the final batch of notifications to go out.

The incident also includes passports, the number of which is still unknown.

“Latitude has now contacted all affected people it can by email,” a Latitude spokesperson said.

“The remaining affected customers, where we don’t have a working email, are being contacted by letter,” he said.

Cheyenne Taylor is one of the million New Zealanders who had data stolen in the cyber breach, which is being investigated by Australian privacy watchdogs.

Four days ago she learned someone had opened an Afterpay account in her name, and was worried it was using the personal information stolen Latitude.

“I have spent the last four days trying to get in contact with both Latitude and Afterpay, but with no phone numbers to ring, and also the Afterpay phone lines just saying they have removed their option to call in,” she said.

The emails Latitude has sent out are extremely alarming to recipients, detailing some sometimes extensive data that has been stolen about them.

She said when she last called the Latitude call centre, which was set up to handle inquries from victims, an automated message told her the waiting time would be an estimated two-and-a-half hours.

The Latitude spokesperson could not guarantee that none of the stolen data had been used to open accounts in victims’ names.

“Latitude, in conjunction with our expert cybersecurity advisers, is monitoring the dark web and we have seen no evidence to date of any stolen data having been released. We urge all our customers to be particularly vigilant for scam activity.”

Lattitude chief executive Bob Belan has apologised to Latitude customers in the emails and text notifications.

Lattitude says it will pay for replacement ID documents, but one customer in New Zealand Kurt Duncan was not impressed at the process.

“I'm a victim of this cyber-attack and have terrible support around this. I actually was only informed about it yesterday afternoon [Thursday] via email from Latitude,” he said.

“They purportedly offered to cover the cost my replacement driver’s licence, however it turns out I have to front the cost and chase them for reimbursement.”

Some people are having to replace credit cards as Latitude gathered bank account and credit card details from them.

Last month, an Office of the Privacy Commissioner spokesperson said it was still making preliminary inquiries.

The Office of the Privacy Commission has used the Latitude data breach to bemoan the absence of fines, saying they are a major tool missing from its toolbox.