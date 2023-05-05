Here's what the NZ-UK free trade agreement means for you

From the end of the month, chocolate from the UK will no longer attract tariffs.

News that New Zealand’s free trade agreement with the United Kingdom had been fast tracked had politicians and exporters all aflutter on Friday.

The deal, struck in March 2022, is expected to deliver a $1 billion boost to New Zealand’s GDP, but what even is a free-trade agreement? And why should the average Kiwi care?

Often abbreviated to FTA, a free-trade agreement sets the rules for how countries treat each other when doing business – importing and exporting goods or services and investing.

The main focus of an FTA is on economic benefits and encouraging trade between the countries by making it easier and cheaper to do business.

Agreements usually remove tariffs (taxes or duties) on goods, simplify customs procedures, and make it easier for business people to travel or live in each other’s country.

Trade Minister Damien O'Connor speaks about the New Zealand-United Kingdom free trade agreement, which will come into force on May 31, 2023, after both countries announced the start date on Thursday, May 5, 2023.

OK, so how does the NZ-UK deal benefit New Zealand?

The deal is great news for exporters, who are expected to save about $37 million per year in tariff elimination alone.

From the first day the agreement comes into force, 69% of current exports will be tariff-free. The remainder, which include fresh apples, butter and cheese, and beef and sheep meat, will progressively become tariff-free over 15 years.

Sounds good for them, but what does it mean for the rest of us?

Probably not much. At least, not straight away.

The average New Zealander is unlikely to see any immediate change in the cost of day-to-day consumer goods as a result of the deal because, well, we don’t really import many from the UK.

The goods we do import, like gin and chocolate, won’t attract tariffs, but that’s unlikely to have any real impact on the total cost of your weekly supermarket shop.

New Zealand does import a fair number of UK-built motorhomes, caravans and buses, though. If you’re in the market for one of those, expect to see prices come down.

What about further down the track?

I’m glad you asked because it’s not all about honey, dairy and red meat exporters – the perks will eventually trickle down to the average Kiwi.

When the primary sector – and the wider economy – is strong, businesses can grow and diversify, leading to job creation and better pay for workers. Who doesn't want that?

And although New Zealand doesn't currently import many of consumer goods from the UK, we should see an increase once tariffs are removed. That’s good news too, because more selection equals more competition equals lower prices for shoppers.