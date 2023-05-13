From cheese graters to sex toys: The rise of an adult goods empire

In the Wellington suburb of Grenada North sits a 3500 square metre warehouse, housing one of the largest suppliers of sex toys in Australasia.

Nicola Relph has, quietly, built what can only be described as a sex toy empire in the capital, being at the helm of the company Adulttoymegastore since founding it in 2009.

Stocking more than 14,000 products, and discreetly shipping them in recyclable packaging to 11 countries, Relph is modest when asked about her financial success – but does like to boast about her company picking up prestigious awards in the wider business community.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's top 10 adult toys for 2021 revealed

* What it’s like owning an adult toy company and why women are now so comfortable talking about sexual pleasure

* The importance of consent when giving sex toys as gifts

* Retailers can put sex toys in shop windows, Advertising Standards says



Realising the surging global demand for sex toys – a trend that’s spiked even further since the Covid-19 pandemic – and a lucrative, relatively untapped market 14 years ago, Relph, who now employs 20 staff, says her company’s aim is simple: to provide people with everything they need for a happy, healthy and fulfilling sex life.

“I get excited about bringing people along in the journey,” Relph said.

Originally a seller of household goods on Trade Me including cheese graters and fitness equipment, Relph was inspired to foray into the sex toy market after a close friend opened up about the “horrendous” retail experience that existed then for sex toys – “often, consumers wore a long coat and glasses in case someone saw them [in a store]”, she said.

SUPPLIED Adulttoymegastore's warehouse in Wellington.

That stifled curiosity about sex toys and forced customers to risk embarrassment speaking directly with salespeople, or even entering a store to browse.

Adulttoymegastore revolutionised that experience, with people being able to shop in the privacy of their own homes online for sex toys and lingerie on its dedicated website, which also contains masses of information and educational resources about sex toys, their use and everything else under the sexual health and wellness umbrellas.

The company employs a sex educator, and contracted experts have written more than 1000 blog posts on topics from dildos to harnesses to help its customers with purchase decisions, and regular guide and tip videos are published on its YouTube channel.

It also produces a sexuality podcast called The Electric Rodeo, and hosts online webinars and ticketed events that regularly attract hundreds of people.

But perceptions were changing. With the rise of sex and body positivity movements, and greater awareness about the health and wellbeing benefits of sex toys, less stigma lingered around sex toys, particularly for younger generations.

Paramount Pictures Trailer for the 1984 The Joy of Sex

Though Adulttoymegastore has no dominating clientele, with buyers ranging from their late teens to their senior years and all genders, cultures and backgrounds, Relph cautions there is still a way to go with normalising pleasure.

Relph recalled one woman in her mid-50s at a women’s lifestyle expo who, for the first time in her life, had opened up about her desire to purchase a sex toy, and how valued and comfortable she felt at the support she received from staff on site. “From there, their journey begins – it’s like a Pandora’s box,” she said.

And technology was revolutionising the world of sex toys – products were now hugely varied, of high quality, rechargeable and technologically sophisticated and intuitive – some could be controlled by apps, remotes and Bluetooth, while others were now eco-friendly with immaculate packaging: a far cry from the brown paper bag stereotype of the early 2000s.

Worldwide, the sex toy industry is expected to grow to US$75.7 billion by 2030, according to market researchers, a boom that’s attributed to their growing popularity across all age groups and more mainstream position within the sexual wellness industry.

Relph said the biggest misconceptions about sex toys were that they worked in competition with partners – “your sex toy doesn’t make your cup of tea in the morning”, or that they were only for young women. She has not had much, or any, awkwardness running her business as far as friends or family goes.

Even within the business world, Relph has found camaraderie with the likes of Hell Pizza, which gave away free bullet vibrators with every pizza ordered on Valentine’s Day one year.

“The perceptions are changing, and it’s ramping up quickly. ... If you invest once, you can have pleasure forever.”