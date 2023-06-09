The top five most complained about ministries when it comes to Official Information requests

State Services Minister Chris Hipkins talks to Stuff for Redacted, our series on the Official Information Act. (First published in April 2019).

The Official Information Act gives New Zealanders the right to request official information held by government agencies.

But often, people who have lodged a request for information are left waiting, hit with delays or denied the information, or parts of it, they requested.

The Ombudsman receives complaints every year about the OIA process. So what are the top five most complained about organisations when it comes to OIAs?

READ MORE:

* Official OIA statistics are 'close to useless'

* Police setting up $9m facial recognition system which can identify people from CCTV feed

* Coronavirus: Officials pitched OIA suspension during Covid-19 lockdown

* Government departments' consultant spending increases

* Official information denied as government agencies illegally refuse OIA request transfers, document shows

* The OIA is broken, but we are not keeping track of how badly



Police

During the period of April 1, 2022, to April 18, 2023, the Ombudsman received 253 OIA complaints about police.

As of April 18, 122 were closed and 131 complaints were being allocated, assessed or investigated.

Among the complaints, 138 related to refusals of requests for information (partial or full), 105 related to delays, 16 related to extensions and 23 related to incomplete or inadequate responses.

Of the closed complaints, 63 were resolved without investigation as some were withdrawn, or the agency resolved the issue, while others were referred to the Privacy Commissioner.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Police were the most complained about agency when it came to OIA requests.

Fifty-nine were notified and investigated and of those 17 were resolved during the course of the investigation.

In 35 of the 42 finalised investigations, the complaints were upheld.

Ministry of Health

During the same time period the Ombudsman received 82 OIA complaints about the Ministry of Health.

Forty-one of the complaints are closed and 41 were being allocated, assessed or investigated.

Most complaints were related to the refusal of requests for information (55), while 26 related to delays, 22 related to extensions and 21 related to incomplete or inadequate responses.

Of the 41 closed complaints, 24 were resolved without investigation, 17 were investigated and three of those were resolved during the investigation.

Stuff The Ombudsman received 82 OIA complaints about the Ministry of Health.

In six of the 14 finalised investigations, the complaints were upheld.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE)

The Ombudsman received about 74 OIA complaints against MBIE.

Fifty complaints related to refusals of requests for information (partial or full), 14 related to delays, five related to extensions, three related to incomplete or inadequate responses and one concerned a request for personal information.

Of the 66 delay or refusal complaint grounds, 17 were closed. The other 49 were being allocated, assessed or investigated.

Of the 17 closed complaints, 13 were resolved without investigation as some were withdrawn, the agency remedied the issue or explained and provided assistance, and four were investigated. One of these was resolved during investigation as the agency remedied the situation.

Two of the finalised investigations identified administrative deficiencies with the agency.

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ

There were 54 OIA complaints about Te Whatu Ora Health NZ - 20 were closed and 34 were being allocated, assessed or investigated.

Stuff Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand is the new public health agency.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand is the new public health agency established last year by the New Zealand Government to replace the country's 20 district health boards.

Among the 53 complaints, 31 related to refusals of requests for information, 21 related to delays, three related to extensions and eight related to incomplete or inadequate responses.

Of the 20 closed complaints, 13 were resolved without investigation, while of the seven finalised investigations, three of the complaints were upheld.

Ministry of Social Development

There were 57 OIA complaints about the Ministry of Social Development.

Of those, 36 related to refusals of requests for information, 20 related to delays, 14 related to extensions and 15 related to incomplete or inadequate responses.

Of the 57 complaints, 16 were closed and 41 were being allocated, assessed or investigated.

Rebekah Parsons-King/RNZ Ministry of Social Development had 57 OIA complaints made against it.

Of the 16 closed complaints, 11 were resolved without investigation and complaints from two of the five finalised investigations were upheld.

Professor of political communication at Victoria University of Wellington Dr Aeron Davis said OIAs were an important tool for holding public bodies and those in authority to account.

“They are an additional check on power, significant as they are also available to ordinary citizens and interests outside the formal political process.”

There various possible reasons driving the complaints, he said.

“On the one hand, there is often an element of stalling and public information management going on as administrations try and avoid proper public scrutiny - the whole point of the act.

”On the other hand, they can become a big drag on precious staff resources and discourage ministers and officials from having more open debates and expressing politically sensitive views that might later be brought out into the open.”