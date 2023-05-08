Transpower fined $150,000 over August 2021 power cuts

Energy Minister Megan Woods responds to the power cuts in August, 2021,ahead of the subsequent inquiries into the incident.

State-owned electricity market operator Transpower has been fined $150,000 by the Electricity Authority for its role in the August 2021 power cuts.

About 34,350 homes, mostly in the central North Island, had their electricity cut off without warning on August 9, 2021, when a cold snap coincided with an unplanned outage of Genesis’ Tokaanu hydro power station on the Tongariro River.

Generators, including Genesis, initially received some of the early blame for the power cuts.

But it quickly emerged that Transpower’s warnings to generators earlier that day that power supplies were looking tight that evening were not adequate.

A miscalculation by Transpower that evening made matters significantly worse and ultimately resulted in the regional blackout.

It told some lines companies that they needed to shed more demand than was actually necessary.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Transpower will pay the fine to the Crown.

The $150,000 fine will essentially be a money-go-round.

The state-owned enterprise is wholly-owned by the Crown, and Electricity Authority spokesperson Sean Martin confirmed the fine would be payable to the Crown.

Transpower will also pay costs of $6207.50 to the authority.

Electricity Authority compliance manager Peter Kerr said that Transpower had made a “series of improvements” as a result of the 2021 outage and that subsequent grid emergencies had been managed far more effectively.