Concerns raised over TAB's proposed outsourcing deal

Entain’s business case for its outsourcing deal with the TAB is understood to be predicated on it growing the amount of gambling taking place in NZ.

The Problem Gambling Foundation has written to Minister of Racing Kieran McAnulty to voice concerns over the proposed outsourcing of the TAB’s operations to British gambling giant Entain.

Problem Gambling Foundation (PCF) spokesperson Andree Froude said it was worried by what she described as “a raft of regulatory failures” by Entain in recent years, and expected to meet with McAnulty early next month.

Froude noted Entain was fined a massive £17 million (NZ$34m) by the UK Gambling Commission last year.

Andrew Rhodes, chief executive of the UK Gambling Commission, said its investigation of Entain had found “completely unacceptable anti-money laundering and safer-gambling failures” and threatened it with the cancellation of its gambling licence if there were further breaches.

Its investigation centred on Entain’s interactions with customers who had staked tens of thousands of pounds, and in some cases hundreds of thousands, with Ladbrokes and Entain’s other betting brands.

Rhodes said it had been the second time Entain had “fallen foul of rules in place to make gambling safer and crime free”.

Froude said she had also raised the matter of an A$78,540 (NZ$83,642) fine that Entain received from the Northern Territory Racing Commission in Australia in February.

It found Entain had breached its licence in 2018 by proactively approaching a heavy gambler, Gavin Fineff, and urging him to open an account with its Ladbrokes business, and had then failed to identify his “red flag behaviours”.

David White stuff.co.nz Internal Affair Minister Jan Tinetti announces new gambling regulations - but even the industry says they don't go far enough (video first published in November).

Fineff, a now-disgraced financial planner, staked A$17.5m through his Ladbrokes account over 21 months, losing A$758,510, before he was caught and jailed for nine years for gambling away more than A$3.3m of his clients’ money through that account and with other betting operators.

The Northern Territory Racing Commission said Fineff had been offered significant incentives to open and then continue using the Ladbrokes account, which he was allowed to operate under a pseudonym.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020 about his gambling addiction, Fineff said incentives he was offered by Ladbrokes were “like a drug dealer handing out free heroin to people”.

Australian regulator Austrac separately opened an “enforcement investigation” into Entain in September in regard to compliance with anti-money-laundering laws.

The TAB announced in March that it intended to outsource its gambling and broadcasting functions to Entain for 25 years, under a deal that would guarantee its staff jobs for two years and that would see the TAB brand retained.

The deal would need to be approved by McAnulty.

The TAB said the arrangement would guarantee it $1 billion of income during its first five years, and that Entain would make an “additional and significant upfront payment” if legislation was enacted that prevented rival, unlicensed offshore operators from providing wagering services in New Zealand.

The TAB cited Entain’s ability to help it better address problem-gambling as one reason it had selected the company as its preferred partner.

It said its decision was based on a wide range of criteria, including “operational expertise, cultural alignment with TAB NZ and the commitment of the partner to uplifting TAB NZ’s harm minimisation and responsible gambling efforts”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty will have the say on whether the TAB outsourcing deal is approved and said on Monday that he had yet to make that decision.

Froude said it was a “difficult question” whether the regulatory beaches by Entain overseas should disqualify it from participating in the New Zealand market, or whether safeguards could be put in place that might allow that.

“If there was a really strong, tough raft of enforcement measures and levers to pull then, yes, it could work,” she said.

“But when you see what's happened with Entain; its track record and what's gone on with the UK Gambling Commission expressing real concern about their operations, then that makes us nervous.”

Froude said she understood that there were concerns about the future viability of the TAB if it didn’t find an overseas partner, but minimising the harm from gambling should be the priority.

Entain was a huge organisation with multiple brands, she said.

“This is going to expose the New Zealand market to aggressive marketing and advertising, both online and through sponsorship.”

David White/Stuff PGF spokesperson Andree Froude said it expected to meet with McAnulty, but not until early next month; there are indications the Government may have made a call by around then.

Entain spokesperson Karl deKroo noted the Austrac investigation had not been concluded.

He declined fresh comment on the regulatory breaches, but said it stood by previous statements.

Those stated it had improved its practices since the events that led to the UK fine, including by deploying “revolutionary artificial intelligence technology” that it said was individually tailored for each customer and designed to detect and respond to problem gambling.

Entain said at the time of the Northern Territory Racing Commission’s Fineff ruling that since that event and another investigation by the commission that also led to a fine, it had “invested significantly to strengthen its approach to customer protection”.

That other investigation, which was also completed in February, concluded that Entain had breached its licence by opening a betting account for a gambler, which involved setting up a username and password on their behalf, without the gambler’s prior knowledge or consent.

The gambler, who was then informed by Entain that the account and “bonus bets” were available, said he went on to lose A$1.5m over a two-year period, and identified as an addict.

DeKroo said Entain very much respected groups such as the Problem Gambling Foundation.

“As TAB NZ has done, our plan will be to foster a meaningful relationship with them should ministerial approval be forthcoming,” he said in relation to the outsourcing deal.

“We are proud of our record and commitment to player protection and safer gambling and that will be a cornerstone of our approach in New Zealand as well.”

McAnulty declined an interview but made positive comments about the outsourcing proposal in a statement, saying it proposed a “significant boost for both sports and racing in New Zealand in a financial sense”.

His goal in considering the proposal had been to achieve that uplift while minimising the risk of gambling harm, he said.

“Entain has committed to investing significantly in uplifting TAB NZ’s harm minimisation efforts.

“This is likely to include technology, for example facial recognition tools for TAB NZ venues, and New Zealand specific research. This is additional to the existing contributions TAB NZ make to the problem gambling levy.”

But he said that while he had responsibility “at a high level” for considering whether any deal minimised harm, including problem gambling harm, “some matters are for the board of TAB NZ to consider before putting a proposal to me”

Those included ensuring that adequate remediation was put in place to address any compliance issues in international jurisdictions, and staffing impacts and obligations, he said.

”TAB NZ’s board has informed me that they have undertaken due diligence on Entain’s international compliance record and is satisfied that Entain are addressing the issues raised,” he said.

McAnulty indicated Entain’s two-year job guarantee and its commitment to keep the TAB brand had addressed his concerns about job losses and the “retention of a uniquely New Zealand brand”.

“With about 460 staff members around New Zealand, it was crucial to me that we do not lose staff with engrained knowledge of the New Zealand racing industry,” he said.

TAB and Entain declined to confirm that the two-year job guarantee applied to the TAB’s executive leadership team, after an industry source advised that it did not.

That source forecast the TAB’s Petone headquarters would be “gone in 30 months”, leaving a small number of staff and its broadcast operations in Auckland, if the outsourcing deal was approved.

“Two-year staff protection, five years and $1b, but we all know what will happen at those deadlines.

“Gambling owners won’t want to burn cash where they don't need to; charity is not their go. There will be large scale rationalisation and funding minimisation.

“Racing times will be moved to fit in with Australia and funding will decrease; it is the only way Ladbrokes will see it as viable,” he said.