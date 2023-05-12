Are restraints of trade working as they should?

In the past year restraint of trade clauses have been brought into the public eye through a number of high-profile cases.

But at the same time, there are political moves to get rid of them for low-to-middle income earners.

So what is a restraint of trade, and are they being used correctly?

A restraint of trade is a clause that prevents employees from leaving a job to work in a similar business in a way that may affect their former employer's business.

Partner at Wynn Williams Charlene Sell said there were two types: non-competition - where a former employee was prevented from working in a similar field to their former employer’s business, and non-solicitation - where a former employee was allowed to take a job in the same or similar industry, but could not contact their former employer’s clients.

She said she had not seen an increase in how often restraints of trade were included in employment agreements, but in recent years there had been an increase in awareness of restraints of trade and their potential implications.

The clauses can only be enforced if they are considered reasonable, which is determined on a case-by-case basis depending on things such as the employee's role, the type of activities restricted, length of restraint and location.

They were most commonly used in professional services roles such as real estate, advertising, engineering, accounting and legal.

David White stuff.co.nz Political journalist Tova O'Brien joined MediaWorks' radio business last year (video first published in March).

“Generally those employees holding a customer-facing role where relationships are built, which could result in customers following an employee to a competing business, are more likely to have restraints of trade included in their employment agreement,” Sells said.

If an employee breaches their restraint of trade the employer may be able to apply to the Employment Relations Authority.

This was the case for former Traffic Safe NZ employee Benjamin Teika who was taken to the authority for breaching his restraint of trade clause by going to work in a similar role at another company, accessing his former employer’s systems remotely after his employment had ended and approaching a major client to solicit work for the new company he worked for.

Instagram/Supplied Go Media employee Dae Chun celebrated after MediaWorks lost its injunction in the Employment Relations Authority to prevent him from working.

Mediaworks lost to a rival billboard company when it went to the authority to get an injunction to stop a former employee Dae Chun working for its rival Go Media. The authority found Mediaworks had fallen short in providing evidence that it was in the public interest to enforce the injunction to stop Chun from starting work.

But rival media network Discovery was successful in its case against its former political editor Tova O’Brien, who resigned from her role to start her new job as host of now-defunct Today FM, run by Mediaworks.

Sell said there was not a general culture within New Zealand of negotiating restraints of trade at the outset, which could result in them not being fit for purpose.

“We would like to see more employers giving thought to the appropriateness of a restraint of trade for each new employee and tailoring them to their particular circumstances.

“Also, problems down the track could be lessened if prospective employees felt more empowered to seek advice and query restraints of trade before signing their employment agreement.”

Supplied Partner at Wynn Williams Charlene Sell.

The courts have the ability to modify restraints so, if challenged, an employee might find themselves subject to the original restraint, or a modified version of it, she said.

“However, overall, restraints can work to protect the time and investment that employers have put into important relationships.

“We have certainly acted for a number of employers who have obtained successful results through enforcement of restraints. If a restraint is drafted properly, it is not always necessary to involve the courts in reaching a suitable outcome.”

Senior solicitor at Anderson Lloyd Samuel Deavoll said it had been suggested that “restraint of trade clauses are not worth the piece of paper they are written on”, but this was not true.

“Whether these clauses are enforceable depends on a number of factors ... but the overarching question is whether it is reasonable. Simply including them in an employment agreement is not sufficient.”

But whether restraints in the employment context should be allowed at all, particularly for low- or middle-income workers, is a policy question which has been raised recently in Parliament.

Labour MP Helen White, who is a barrister with more than 25 years’ experience in employment law, introduced the Employment Relations (Restraint of Trade) Amendment Bill to Parliament.

It seeks to amend the Employment Relations Act to include a provision that will prohibit the use of restraints of trade in employment agreements for lower and middle income employees.

“Practically, there are often cost barriers to enforcing these clauses. The employer has the onus of commencing proceedings and establishing that the restraint is reasonable. The employee is also put to the cost of defending such an application,” Deavoll said.

Some employees were deterred from certain behaviour simply because a restraint of trade clause existed – even when the restraint was not reasonable.

“However, a restraint can hold significant commercial value and protection to an employer, and employees should not write them off as unenforceable if they are reasonable.”