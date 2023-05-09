Buy now, pay later loan safety scheme launches

It’s easy to open a buy now, pay later loan account and many people have accounts with multiple lenders.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) lenders sector are celebrating the launch of a scheme to stop them “unintentionally” lending money to people unable to pay it back.

BNPL loans are short-term, interest-free loans that are not covered by the responsible lending laws that apply to other lenders.

Some BNPL lenders do not do the credit checks that mainstream lenders use to check they are not lending money to people already behind on repayments.

This led to complaints from financial mentors that vulnerable, low-income people were able to open multiple BNPL accounts, and even open new accounts when they were behind on repayments with another BNPL lender.

Their concerns prompted a probe into BNPL lending practices, and last year, the Government announced plans to regulate the sector.

At the end of February, around 10.5% of all BNPL accounts were in arrears, with borrowers having missed repayments, according to data from credit reporting bureau Centrix.

BNPL lenders have also been struggling for profitability, and those that remain in business have been seeking ways to reduce the proportion of their loans that are not repaid.

Now, Centrix has launched a scheme it calls Paywatch in partnership with the BNPL industry.

It allows BNPL lenders to notify Centrix when one of their borrowers is behind on repayments.

Other BNPL lenders using Paywatch can check whether people they are considering lending money to are behind on their other BNPL loan accounts.

Centrix chief operating officer Monika Lacey said PayWatch should help reduce the number of people getting further into debt.

“Our goal is for all BNPL providers in Aotearoa New Zealand to opt into PayWatch to combat the accumulation of debt by those who face financial difficulty and support healthy consumer relationships with credit products,” she said.

The BNPL lenders who have signed up to the scheme are Afterpay, Zip and Laybuy, which claim around a 90% BNPL market, Centrix says.

Laybuy managing director Gary Rohloff said PayWatch would give BNPL lenders a clearer picture of an applicant’s credit history.

“While Laybuy has always reported its credit data, this hasn’t always been the case with some other BNPL providers,” Gary Rohloff said.

“The launch of PayWatch prevents this and greatly reduces the chances of vulnerable consumers falling into a debt spiral by jumping from provider to provider when they fall behind in their payments.”

He said Paywatch would help ensure BNPL lenders were not “unintentionally extending credit to vulnerable consumers” who couldn’t afford it.

He said Laybuy had always credit-checked every new customer, and provided information on customer repayments to Centrix, but not all other BNPL lenders had done the same.

“The result of this work has seen our New Zealand default rate remain both very low and stable at under 1.5% of GMV despite a difficult economic environment.”

Work on BNPL regulations continues, with the Government intending to make BNPL lenders do full responsible lending affordability checks when lending more than $600 to someone.

Even that limit is considered too high by many financial mentors, who say $600 is a large amount for many individuals, and as people could open multiple accounts, could lead to harm.