Financial service and retailer DTR is closing down

Financial services provider and retailer DTR is closing down after facing “multiple challenges” over the past two years, its chief operating officer says.

It has 20 stores across the country which sell homeware and electronics on finance.

Chief operating officer Garry Stratta said it had been tough for the company since Covid-19 began.

“DTR has faced numerous challenges over the past 24 months.

“Our network of stores has struggled to recover from the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

More recently high inflation, rising interest rates and the increasing cost of maintaining a bricks-and-mortar presence had also affected the business, he said.

“This has coincided with changing consumer demands and the increased cost of living impacting DTR’s consumer finance business.”

As a result, it was closing all 20 stores between the end of May and end of August.

“We are doing everything we can to support affected staff to find and transition to new roles.”

The company was started by Stan Pemberton back in 1962 as a way to make televisions more accessible, by renting them on weekly payments.

Up until March 2022 it was owned by financial services provider Thorn Financial Services, which then merged with Limelight Software, provider of vehicle dealership management software, to form Limelight Group.