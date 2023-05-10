Air NZ to invest $3.5b in new aircraft and retrofitting fleet

Air New Zealand will add eight 787-9 Dreamliners and five Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet as part of a $3.5b investment. (File photo)

Air New Zealand will invest $3.5 billion in new aircraft and refurbishing its existing fleet over the next five years, chief executive Greg Foran says.

New aircraft will include eight 787-9 Dreamliners and five Airbus A320neo aircraft to add more seats on the airline’s Tasman and Pacific Island services.

The national carrier is also in final negotiations to secure another Boeing 777-300ER, which would bring the total 777-300 fleet to eight, and will refurbish its existing fleet of 14 Boeing 787 aircraft.

Speaking at Trenz, the country’s largest annual tourism showcase event, in Christchurch on Wednesday, Foran said the investment would help attract more “premium leisure” customers from the Pacific Rim.

Air NZ will also invest $30 million in marketing campaigns in key international markets this financial year to target “high-quality” visitors, he said.

"Our significant capacity increases across our international and domestic network, coupled with our marketing investment, will help to showcase New Zealand to the world and attract more quality visitors to our shores.”

Ahead of the Trenz event, Foran said Air New Zealand’s seat capacity on international routes was back to about 91% of pre-Covid levels and bookings were holding steady.

Air NZ After more than 855 days in storage, the last of Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300s is coming home.

Air NZ now had more seats on its Asia network than it did before Covid, at 117%, and its North America network was close to what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Capacity on Air NZ’s Tasman and Pacific Island network was also nearing pre-Covid levels, he said.