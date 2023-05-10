Vector agrees to $1.1m court-approved fine for power outages

The fine was approved by the Auckland High Court.

Auckland lines company Vector has been fined just over $1.1 million for allowing too many power outages between 2017 and 2020, after a case was brought by the Commerce Commission.

It had previously been fined almost $3.6m for similar breaches in 2015 and 2016, but said it had got its house in order since 2020.

Vector informed the commission, as part of its reporting obligations to the regulator, that it had contravened its allowed quality standards for each of the years between 2017 and 2020.

Commerce Commission associate commissioner Vhari McWha said Vector had failed to adhere to good industry practices by not acting in time to prevent the contraventions.

But it had since taken measures to address that, she said.

Vector Vector invested in an artificial-intelligence tool in 2019 to forecast where storms would do damage (first published in 2019).

“Auckland consumers have the right to expect a good quality of service from their lines company and Vector did not implement measures to deal with its network reliability as early as it should have,” McWha said.

The commission and Vector jointly agreed the size of the fine, which was approved by the Auckland High Court.

Vector said it was pleased the matter had now been resolved.

Chief executive Simon Mackenzie said it had improved its reliability and conformed with standards in 2021 and 2022.

“This reflects a huge and continued effort by our staff and our field service providers to manage the challenges of Auckland’s significant growth, whilst also investing in network reliability and performance,” he said.

The challenges facing the company included the city’s continued growth, adapting for the

impacts of climate change, traffic congestion, and vegetation impacting power lines, the company said in a statement.