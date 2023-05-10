Aurora Financial rebuked for 'misleading' clients about a related-party KiwiSaver scheme

Paul Gregory, the FMA’s executive director for enforcement and response, says Aurora Financial’s actions misled its clients.

The Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA) has rebuked a financial advice company for “misleading” its clients over a related-party KiwiSaver scheme.

The investment markets regulator said Aurora Financial Group misled clients who came to it for advice by not being clear enough that the Aurora Capital KiwiSaver scheme did not have a long-term track record.

The FMA said Aurora Financial recommended Aurora KiwiSaver Scheme funds to clients during one-on-one advice sessions between September 2021 and May 2022.

In those sessions, and in statements of advice, the FMA said, Aurora Financial included one-year and annualised returns figures presented in connection with the Aurora funds.

But the regulator said Aurora KiwiSaver did not launch until after the scheme was registered by the FMA in July 2021.

The returns figures shown to clients were based on the historical returns of the underlying, third-party funds into which the Aurora funds would be invested, once the Aurora funds launched.

The FMA said this implied the Aurora funds had an established history which they did not.

WATCH: Westpac expert discusses how Global market downturns and upturns can affect on your KiwiSaver savings.

Aurora did tell clients the figures were not actual returns as the Aurora funds did not have a track record, but the FMA said that was done in “fine print”, which was not sufficiently clear, or prominent.

The FMA also said Aurora Financial did not update, or replace, the returns figures presented to clients with the actual returns produced by the Aurora funds once they had launched and short-term return data became available.

“The Aurora funds’ actual returns for September 2021 to May 2022 were achieved in different market conditions, and were lower than the historical returns presented by Aurora Financial,” said Paul Gregory, the FMA’s executive director for enforcement and response.

“This gave clients the impression the Aurora funds were delivering higher returns than they actually were. In the period the returns figures were used, 2474 Aurora Financial clients joined the Aurora funds of the 4051 who received the advice,” he said.

The FMA was satisfied that Aurora Financial’s conduct was misleading or likely to mislead, and resulted in it making false or misleading representations, he said.

Simon Rolland is the chief executive of both Aurora Capital and Aurora Financial. He is the founder of Aurora Financial, and the co-founder of Aurora Capital.

Aurora Financial recommends Aurora Capital’s KiwiSaver scheme to its clients, he said.

The scheme offers a mix of different funds aimed at people of different ages, and investment goals. It includes a first-home buyer fund, a climate growth fund, and a fund retirees can use to manage their money.

Rolland said Aurora Financial accepted it should have been clearer that the genuine historical returns in the written statement of advice were achieved by the underlying funds, and should have updated the return information in a timelier manner.

“We take our compliance responsibilities extremely seriously, and we respect the role of the FMA in regulating our financial markets to ensure we have a well-functioning financial system,” he said.

“At the core of our business model is the fair treatment of all our clients and ensuring New Zealanders have access to quality financial advice that is transparent, easily understood and meets expectations.”

Gregory said: “Investors and advice clients should expect to receive accurate and clear information to help make informed decisions about their financial products. This is especially the case where potential clients are being asked to make decisions to acquire a product.

“Aurora Financial’s misleading conduct and representations in statements of advice, presented to clients by their advisers are a breach of trust and could erode the public’s confidence in financial advice providers.”