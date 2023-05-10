Property put to auction with $1 reserve sells for $400k

A Palmerston North property put up for auction with a $1 reserve has sold for $400,000.

Owner James Faber said there were scary moments when bidding seemed to stop at $350,000, but he was happy with the final result.

“It sped up really fast, someone was really excited to throw the first bid out at $100k, and it went reasonably well until $200k, then slowed right down.

“I think there were a few serious bargain hunters only in the room.”

READ MORE:

* Slow market pushes Palmerston North man to auction with $1 reserve

* Investor says property market 'tanking' and auctions have had their day

* Fear of over-paying the new concern for house buyers



The property was valued at $480,000 by CoreLogic when Faber first listed it about six weeks ago, which he agreed with.

The $80,000 reduction, which equated to about a 17% fall, was fairly typical of how the market had moved since, Faber said.

“In the last week or two I’ve seen similar comparable properties pop up in the kind of $395,000-plus price point, so those sorts of things were things that got me really stressed about where this might go,” he said.

Faber said a $1 reserve was a valid sales method, and while he would not rule out using it again he would not do it again in the current market.

Warwick Smith/Stuff James Faber has sold his rental property in Palmerston North at auction for $400,000, with a $1 reserve.

The property went to a Wellington investor, who had already paid the deposit.

“The other great news for me is they are keeping the tenant on,” he said.

The auction would allow Faber to pay his mother back for a $300,000 loan she gave him for another subdivision project.

House prices didn’t fall as much during April as previous months, which was treated as a sign by some that the market may be approaching the bottom.

Buyer sentiment, however, suggests house price falls would continue.

For a period in late 2020 and early 2021, a survey of real estate agents undertaken by economist Tony Alexander found the number of customers for whom FOMO appeared to be a factor was around 90%.

This year, that figure has fallen to sit between 4% and 7%.

FOOP meanwhile (the fear of overpaying, or that a property will fall in value after purchase) is still strong among buyers.

Since March last year FOOP has been at the forefront of between 60% and 70% of buyers’ minds, and in April, it sat at 68%, suggesting buyers still believed the market would fall further.

Real estate agents also appeared to share buyers’ sentiment, with a net 58% believing house prices would continue to fall.

“With FOMO still at rock bottom levels and fear of price falls still prevalent, we can safely say that buyers still feel time is on their side,” Alexander said.

However, the clock was ticking for a change in price direction, with recently announced loan to value ratio restrictions, a return of positive migration, and interest rates likely having topped out, he said.

“My surveys of sentiment shifts are important because although it is the big fundamentals like interest rate trends, population growth, building costs and societal shifts etc, which will ultimately determine prices, it is sentiment shifts which drive the periods of quick rises and, as we have just seen, quick falls also.“