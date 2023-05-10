'Unacceptable': Westpac customers have direct debits taken twice

Westpac says a “technical issue” caused some direct debits to be processed twice.

Westpac customers have again woken to lighter bank accounts than they expected after some direct debits were taken twice.

In a post on social media on Wednesday morning, the bank said a “technical issue” had caused some direct debits processed on Tuesday to be duplicated.

“This has resulted in customers being debited twice. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience or confusion this has caused,” it said.

“Our teams are working hard to fix this issue and reverse the duplicate transactions.”

The explanation and apology were met with anger from affected customers, many of whom said there was a pattern of similar problems at Westpac.

“Exactly why I changed banks last week. Have been a Westpac customer since I opened my first account when I was 13, have never had problems until recently and these problems were becoming more and more regular,” one person wrote.

“One unnecessary overdraft after the other and the bank refusing to remedy it leaving me out of pocket time and time again.”

Another said it was unacceptable that the bank had deducted an extra $300 from her account.

“We are all struggling financially and trust the banks to look after our money. If it wasn’t such a hassle changing banks I’d do it,” she wrote.

“I need to do my grocery shopping, but I can’t because I have other bills due out and it will wipe me out.”

On Wednesday afteroon, Westpac spokesperson Will Hine said the issue had been fixed, and an adjustment had been made to correct the balances of affected accounts.

”For the rest of the day, accounts will show this adjustment. The duplicate charge and the adjustment amount will disappear overnight,” he said.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience or confusion this has caused.”

It is the second time this year the bank has had to apologise for an issue leaving customers temporarily out of pocket.

In January, a problem with transaction processing meant that payments made on Westpac MasterCards and debit cards on December 22 and 23 were only taken from people’s accounts on January 6.

The delay meant some customers went into overdraft.

While the bank said it was only a payment processing issue, some customers said they had been charged twice.

Last week, Westpac reported an after-tax profit of $426 million in the six months to the end of March.

That represented a fall of 33% on the same period the previous year when the bank posted an after-tax profit of $640m.

Chief executive Catherine McGrath said the drop in profit was the result of the bank having to set more money aside to provision for bad loans, and well as last year’s profit being swelled by the sale of the Westpac Life insurance company.