Markets wrap: Allbirds continues to disappoint

Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown before the company went public in 2021.

New Zealand sneaker company Allbirds told investors on the Nasdaq stock exchange of larger-than-expected losses in the first quarter of the year.

The company reported revenue of US$54.35 million ($85.74m) for the quarter ended March 2023, a fall of 13.4%.

The company has announced a plan to "reignite" its brand, which is centred on sustainability, and making shoes from natural fibres, principally New Zealand-grown Merino wool.

Megan Stals, markets analyst at digital brokerage platform Stake, said: "Since going public in 2021 Allbirds' ambitious growth plans have failed to materialise, causing its share price to drop by 95%.

READ MORE:

* Allbirds annual loss widens as it expands its store footprint

* Allbirds posts bigger loss in third-quarter as expansion costs weigh

* ‘Built to meet this moment’: Inside Allbirds’ $5.6b Nasdaq debut

“The company initially saw traction due its reputation for comfort and sustainability, but this has not been enough to compete against the likes of Nike and Adidas, who are also pushing sustainability messaging.

“The Allbirds brand was purposely designed to be simple and unassuming, but this makes it hard for the company to create a sustainable brand aura,” she said.

It had “poor brand recognition”, amplified by a direct-to-consumer model.

Stuff Allbirds to reveal its first zero-carbon shoe, named Moonshot.

“Given the brand’s lack of a long-term presence across major online retailers, it’s been hard for new customers to discover the company’s products,” she said.

“The economic backdrop has undoubtedly been challenging, but while Allbirds’ net revenue has dropped by 13.4%, Crocs, which competes with Allbirds on comfort, saw almost 34% revenue growth in its last quarter,” she said.

The company is now valued at US$204m, well shy of the US$2 billion at its launch.

When its shares first traded on the Nasdaq, they opened at US$15 in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021. They closed on Tuesday at US$1.36.

However, Stals said: “There are signs it is realising its missteps. It is holding off expanding its unprofitable bricks and mortar stores, and is now selling through major online retailers including Nordstrom. The company’s new CFO, Annie Mitchell, brings experience from Gymshark and Adidas, which could help the brand refocus its strategy,, and some investors may see a potential turnaround opportunity.”

Allbirds faces a class action lawsuit from investors who lost money after investing in its IPO.

Meanwhile, the NZX50 ended the day up just under 0.5%.

The NZX is to lose Pushpay, after the church donation and management software company was sold to a consortium linked to a Melbourne-based private equity firm.

Supplied Pushpay on a mobile phone and laptop computer

Existing shareholders will be paid $1.42 per share, and the company’s shares will cease to be traded on the NZX on May 12.

Medicinal cannabis company Cannasouth, whose shares are listed on the NZX sharemarket, opened a rights offer to shareholders to raise $4.5m in order to buy rival Eqalis.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Rows of cannabis plants line a state-of-the-art greenhouse in Waikato ready to be harvested.

Eqalis, which is based in Bay of Plenty, also opened a $4.5m rights offer to its shareholders.

In order to implement the acquisition of Eqalis, Cannasouth must, as a condition of the transaction with Eqalis shareholders, raise not less than $7m of new capital on or before June 9, Cannasouth directors said.

Cannasouth reserved the right to accept over-subscriptions under both offers of a further $2m in aggregate. The company’s board said it had firm commitments for $5.1m to date. It has also opened a general offer to the general public.

Cannasouth shares have not fared well in the past two years, having peaked at $0.49 in mid-2021. Trading opened at $0.29 on Wednesday.

The two companies have told shareholders the deal would give them the scale to lower the price of medicinal cannabis products for patients.

Car sales company Turners is preparing to release its full-year financial results later this month.

In a virtual investor briefing, the company told investors on the NZX that it was on track to lift profit.

It expected to post a full-year profit before tax of $44m, up from $43.1m in its last financial year.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Turners handled the sale of many of the cars damaged in Auckland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle at the start of the year.

That’s despite a 10% drop in the number of used cars it has sold.

It said New Zealand faced a big ageing fleet problem with 20% of vehicles now 20 years or older.

“This is over 830,000 cars that are at the end of their life,” investors were told.

Turners said its market share continued to grow and its margins were stable.

Car buyers were feeling the pinch, though.

“Demand for higher-value cars is moderating and shifting into the lower price point segments,” the company said.

Steel & Tube provided earnings guidance for the financial year ending June 30, saying the company continued to perform despite worsening economic conditions and weather events over the past 10 months.

Revenues were up, but margins were down, it told investors, but sales volumes in the second half of its financial year would be down between 10% to 15%, it forecast.

The company forecas full-year 2023 normalised earnings before interest and tax of $28m to $32m compared to $47.6m in its last full financial year.