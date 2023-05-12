Mums rejoice! Australian shoe company buys Bobux

After going into receivership last month, Bobux has been bought by Australian company Munro Footwear group.

Popular children’s shoe brand Bobux has been bought by Australian company Munro Footwear Group (MFG).

The sale comes four weeks after Bobux went into receivership after battling Covid-19 supply chain issues and overspending on an IT upgrade.

MFG is Australasia’s largest privately-owned footwear company with over 290 retail stores and more than 2500 employees in Australia.

The company has made several significant brand and retail acquisitions over the last decade including Ziera, which closed its New Zealand stores in 2020 but continues to operate across the Tasman.

MFG co-chief executive Jay Munro​ said MFG had a proven track record of building brands and was confident it could do the same for Bobux.

“Ziera has experienced improved performance under our business model. I’m very confident that we will be able to preserve the essence and heritage of the Bobux brand whilst enabling it to reach its full potential.”

The sale is expected to be finalised by June 2. Until then, MFG will work closely with the Bobux business, its factories and wholesale customers. The Bobux website will remain operational.

MFG co-chief executive Marcus Bartlett​ said its business model, robust supply chain and e-commerce expertise, along with Bobux’s brand recognition and loyal following, would make the brand a market leader.

“Through our Styletread business, we’re very familiar with Bobux and know their emphasis on designing innovative, stylish, and comfortable shoes for growing feet.

“This directly complements our product ethos of quality footwear without compromising style or comfort.”