KiwiSavers should be saving another 2% of their gross salary

People aren’t putting enough in their KiwiSaver accounts, a new report says.

The average worker contributing money from their salaries into KiwiSaver needs to save another 2% of their gross salary in order to achieve a comfortable retirement, a new report says.

The report from KiwiSaver advice business National Capital also says the average KiwiSaver needs to substantially increase the amount they have invested in shares.

Clive Fernandes, National Capital founder, says the average contribution rate for active KiwiSavers was 4.3% of a worker’s gross salary, significantly lower than the “optimal” rate of 6.3%.

The highest contributors were young people aged 18 to 24, perhaps because they were working hard to save towards their first home, while 35 to 44 year-olds were the lowest contributors.

The under-contribution did not bode well for Kiwis’ retirement prospects, Fernandes said, though there is a caveat to the data as National Capital does not know how much people are saving and investing outside of KiwiSaver.

“While we’re experiencing economic hardship and uncertainty, the data shows alarming numbers of Kiwis are not effectively saving for their retirement,” he said.

The annual KiwiSaver report from the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko shows many KiwiSavers aren’t saving anything into KiwiSaver. Only 1.9 million of the 4.2 million with KiwiSaver accounts made any contributions in the 12 months ending March 2022.

Rob Stock/Stuff Clive Fernandes, founder of KiwiSaver advice business National Capital, says the average person actively contributing to KiwiSaver needs to save 2% more of their gross salary.

“They [KiwiSavers] are not giving it enough thought. There’s a lot of DIY going on. This is our retirement investment. This is our retirement we are talking about,” he said.

“As soon as people are investing money outside of KiwiSaver, they seem to be asking a lot more questions, they seem to be doing a lot more research, they seem to be seeking financial advice around that.

“But in KiwiSaver, it’s almost that our mindset is in KiwiSaver I can do it myself,” he said.

As well as delving into the KiwiSaver contribution deficit for savers, the National Capital report looked at how people were choosing to invest their KiwiSaver.

Supplied Clive Fernandes, founder and director of National Capital.

Fernandes said the results indicated that on average, people were being too conservative.

“Looking at how Kiwis are allocating their KiwiSaver investments, a combined total of all KiwiSaver funds sit at 56% of assets in growth funds,” National Capital said.

“Yet, for all ages to effectively retire, we should see this at a collective, average rate of 68.8%.”

KiwiSaver was a long-term investment, and many KiwiSavers had their money invested in funds with too little in the way of growth assets like shares.

KiwiSaver funds invest in a mix of income assets like cash and bonds, and growth assets like property and shares.

Growth and aggressive funds are the most volatile assets, but also the ones expected to give the highest return over the long run.

“Kiwis are not investing their KiwiSaver money in the best way that suits their life stage,” Fernandes said.

Over the investing lifetimes of the current crop of KiwiSavers, this would result in billions of potential investment returns lost.

“There’s that mindset of KiwiSaver being a savings vehicle rather than an investment vehicle,” Fernandes said.

The National Capital KiwiSaver report launch is designed to fill a gap in the market.

Despite most KiwiSavers choosing their own schemes and funds, there has been little in the way of public reports designed to help people compare funds, and to make informed choices.

The National Capital report scores many KiwiSaver funds based on a mix of criteria, including performance after fees, their ethical investment stance, and organisation capacity.

Australian funds research company Morningstar publishes a quarterly report showing how KiwiSaver funds have performed compared to each other.

The latest Morningstar report, published last week, showed good news for KiwiSaver investors with most funds having clawed back some of the negative returns they experienced in the previous nine months.

Average three month-returns on funds to at the end of March were positive for all fund types (2.9% for conservative funds, 4.3% for balanced funds, and 4.9% for growth funds). One-year returns for all those fund types remain negative.