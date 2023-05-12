Bargain hunting shoppers boost sales at discount retailer The Warehouse

Sales at discount retailer The Warehouse lifted 10.5% in the latest quarter.

Discount retailer The Warehouse is increasing sales in a “challenging” economic environment as shoppers search for a bargain amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The discount chain’s sales lifted 10.5% to $444.1 million in the three months to April 30 compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the NZX on Friday.

The chain of 87 red shed discount stores, known for the jingle “where everyone gets a bargain”, makes up more than half of The Warehouse Group’s sales, and outperformed in the latest quarter as the group’s other chains Noel Leeming, Torpedo7 and Warehouse Stationery all posted a drop in sales.

“The economic outlook continues to be challenging and New Zealanders looking for great value has driven continued sales growth at The Warehouse this quarter,” said group chief executive Nick Grayston.

“Other group brands remain challenged as customers continue to control disposable income while cost of living remains elevated and interest rates continue to rise.”

The retailer has cut jobs and skipped its first-half dividend payment as it confronts a tough year with the economy expected to slip into recession as consumers tighten their belts and reduce spending amid rising interest rates and high inflation.

Group sales advanced 3.8% to $801.3m in the quarter. But sales at its electrical and appliance chain Noel Leeming fell 3.4%, while sales at outdoor goods chain Torpedo7 declined 3% and Warehouse Stationery sales slipped 2.5%.

“I think they're expecting a challenging quarter ahead,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan. “They're expecting further headwinds as people rein in spending.”

Still, Sullivan said the company had performed slightly better than the market expected in the latest quarter.

The group reported a 0.9% fall in gross profit to $272.2m, an improvement on the 1.2% drop in the first half.

While the gross profit margin slid 160 basis points to 34% in the quarter compared with the year-earlier, it improved from the 32.7% margin reported at the half year.

“Increased costs are outweighing what they can pass on,” Sullivan said. “For them only to have such a small level of margin compression is somewhat encouraging that they will be able to sustain this in a very difficult trading environment.”

Shares in The Warehouse Group advanced 1.2% to $1.74 in midday trading on the NZX. The stock has declined 33% so far this year.