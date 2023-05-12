Migration flows set new record

New Zealand is experiencing a shift in its population as a large number of citizens leave the country and an even larger number of new migrants arrive from overseas, Stats NZ figures suggest.

The department estimated that a net 23,500 New Zealand citizens left the country for at least a year during the 12 months to the end of March.

That is the largest annual net migration loss of citizens since the year to October 2013, though still significantly short of the 44,400 loss in the year to February 2012.

READ MORE:

* Migration surge puts upward pressure on rents

* Fear of exodus of NZ workers to Australia after citizenship change



Meanwhile, the net number of non-New Zealanders who Stats NZ believes will live here for more than a year hit a new record of just under 89,000.

Just over half of those net arrivals were from India, China and the Philippines.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Michael Wood, alongside Tourism Aotearoa CEO Rebecca Ingram, announced changes to immigration settings to help ease a worker shortage. Video first published August 21 2022.

Some economists have questioned the reliability of the migration figures as they are estimates based on assumptions of how long people may be in or away from the country.

They can also capture tourists who are arriving on working holidays as migrants.

Of the total number of 133,500 arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens in the year to March, only 14% arrived on residents visas.

However, Stats NZ noted some people who arrived on temporary visas extended them or moved on to other visas and that some gained permanent residency.

That influx was offset by 44,500 non-citizens leaving the country for the longer term.

The net loss of 23,500 New Zealand citizens was brought about by just under 52,000 leaving and 28,500 arriving back in the country.