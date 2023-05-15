How open banking could lead to AIs that provide financial advice and approve loans

Hisham Alasad returned to complete his PhD after a professor pointed out there was a disconnect between banking practice and academic research.

In Sweden, a customer can borrow money without ever interacting with a human, Hisham Alasad says.

The lending decision, he said, was made by an AI. It was possible because Sweden was an early adopter of open banking.

Every Swede had a personnummer, a personal identification number, which linked them to a wealth of financial data and personal information.

Alasad is the leader of ANZ's Centre of Excellence for Digital and Innovation, and says in time, New Zealand will follow Sweden’s example.

When it did, it was possible AIs would be able to look at someone’s financial information, and recommend everything from which bank to use, to which electrical company would give them the best deal.

This is a central concept Alasad will be exploring at a talk at Tech Week this week.

These developments in AI would rely upon the development of open banking – the concept of allowing customers to share their personal financial information with companies other than their bank.

Alasad said this would create “data democracy”, where financial information was no longer kept within silos at a single bank.

“This ecosystem allows people to access a wider range of financial services and products,” he said.

“In the future AI – via the use of open banking-exchanged financial data – will be able to do automated approval decision for loans up to a certain limit without human intervention,” he said.

Regulators were already exploring how this could be achieved, and Australia had a system in place, called the Customer Data Right (CDR) legislation.

Alasad has completed a PhD in the subject, and looked at how open banking was developing across banks in the UK, Europe and Scandinavia.

He believed open banking would evolve into open finance, drawing in data from superannuation schemes, KiwiSaver, and insurance companies as well.

After that, he predicts a movement to an open data ecosystem, where information from the likes of utility providers and telecoms would be added into the mix.

The CDR in Australia was following this trend, moving from sector to sector as it was rolled out.

Former commerce minister Kris Faafoi defended himself against criticism for not regulating open banking in May 2019.

As customers’ digital footprints grew, Alasad said AIs could step in to enable better fraud detection, compliance checking, and risk management.

He used the example of Work and Income, where evidence for eligibility was often collected in paper form.

Once everything was exchanged via standardised data formats, it could be checked by AIs, which could minimise the amount of fraud the department experienced.

AIs might also fill the role of financial advisers, once they had a sufficient view of someone’s liabilities and assets.

Such PFM (personal financial management) systems were already appearing, like in the UK, where an app called Plum could take users’ financial data and goals, and advise them on how to achieve them.

He said AIs would also likely start to help with financial wellbeing, and might become advisers on where users could find the best or most suited deals from providers and banks.

Alasad said the Government was expected to come back with a possible regulation framework this year.

He said moves to an open banking system required careful legislative consideration, and privacy and security would have to be carefully maintained.