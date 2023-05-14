Mums still bearing financial brunt of parenthood

Taking time out of the workforce to care for children and loved ones puts a dent in women's retirement savings.

Breakfast in bed is nice, but what mums really need this Mother’s Day is a fair go, a financial expert says.

Dean Anderson, chief executive of fund manager Kernel Wealth, issued a Mother’s Day call for action to address the impact of motherhood on financial security, saying the pressures of balancing a career, providing for children and managing a household could be overwhelming for many mothers.

“Single mothers, in particular, often face significant financial challenges and sacrifice a great deal to ensure their children have the best possible upbringing,” he said.

“Mothers, who historically have taken on the majority of care giving responsibilities, can be particularly vulnerable to financial insecurity in retirement.”

Research by Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission found women in their 40s had an average of $10,000 (30%) less in KiwiSaver than men in the same age group, while women in their 50s had approximately $13,000 (32%) less than their male counterparts.

Those savings gaps could be attributed to several factors, including the gender pay gap and the fact that women often took time out of the workforce to care for children and loved ones, Anderson said.

The high cost of living, limited affordable housing, and unfortunate life events could also contribute to financial insecurity in retirement, particularly for single mothers.

Data from the Ministry of Social Development, released in 2020, showed that 70% of public housing tenancies – for properties rented out by Kainga Ora and other community housing providers – were held by a female primary tenant.

“This highlights the significant financial challenges faced by women, particularly when they experience personal hardships or unexpected life events,” Anderson said.

“The lack of financial security can lead to a greater need for social support, such as public housing, which can be especially vital for single mothers.

”This is a critical issue that must be addressed, not just for the well-being of mothers but for the future of our society.”

One way to address the issue was to support policies promoting equity and financial security for all, including equal pay for equal work, paid parental leave, and more affordable housing options, he said.

Employers could close the gender pay gap and promote financial equality by offering more flexible work arrangements and care giving support.

With the national gender pay gap currently at 9.1%, and even wider for Māori, Pasifika, and Asian women, it was crucial for the Government and employers to adopt policies to support financial equality, Anderson said.

Several public platforms were available that highlighted what organisations were doing to contribute.

One example, Crayon, kept a register of parental leave policies offered by employers, while the Mind The Gap campaign encouraged companies to report their pay gaps.

Although progress had been made towards closing the gender pay gap, supporting caregivers and levelling the retirement playing field, there was still a lot of work to be done, Anderson said.

”This Mother’s Day let's not only celebrate the sacrifices that mothers make, but let's also commit to taking action to create a brighter future for all.

“By addressing these challenges and inequalities, we can create a more equitable society and ensure that every person has the opportunity to achieve financial security and independence in retirement.”