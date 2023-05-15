Many power firms not complying with consumer protections, says regulator

The Consumer Advocacy Council says power firms have “had their chance” after the Electricity Authority found patchy compliance with voluntary guidelines.

Many power firms, including Genesis, Mercury and Trustpower, have admitted not fully complying with guidelines that they themselves helped design to protect consumers, the Electricity Authority says.

A survey by the authority published on Monday found 10 of the 37 power firms currently retailing electricity self-reported that they only partially complied with the voluntary Consumer Care Guidelines that the authority released in 2021.

Another nine did not respond to the survey at all despite being “repeatedly” asked to do so, and the authority cast doubt on whether all the 18 firms that said they were fully complying with the code were actually doing so.

The guidelines deal with issues such as the support and information power firms should provide customers, the bonds they can charge, and the processes they that should go through before disconnecting customers.

The authority said a low level of compliance with guidelines concerning disconnections, protections for medically-dependent customers, and fees and bonds was of “most concern”.

Majority state-owned gentailers Genesis and Mercury, along with Trustpower and smattering of smaller retailers, reported not being in compliance with the disconnection protocols.

Genesis also advised not being in compliance with the guidelines for the treatment of medically-dependent customers and account communications.

STUFF Consumer Advocacy Council chairperson Deborah Hart says something needs to be done about electricity (video first published in November).

Despite its concerns, the authority commended those companies for their honesty.

“As the alignment statements are a self-reporting exercise, the findings are only as reliable as the retailer’s honesty, and dependent on how strict the standards each individual retailer applies to themselves are,” it said.

The authority indicated the country’s largest power retailer, Meridian Energy, was not fully compliant with the code, despite the company reporting that it was.

“Authority staff sought to gather additional information by carrying out a desktop review for a sample of large and medium-size retailers which had self-assessed as fully aligning with the guidelines,” the authority said in its report.

“This desktop review indicated that the authority’s expectations of alignment and some retailers’ views of alignment differed.”

It said for example that despite Meridian “claiming full alignment with the guidelines”, it had not been following a guideline that should mean it warns customers who are medically dependent on electricity to be aware of the risk of switching to pre-paid electricity plans.

Consumer Advocacy Council chairperson Deborah Hart said electricity retailers had “had their chance” and the guidelines should now be made mandatory.

The council was established by the Government last year to lobby for the interests of consumers and small businesses.

“The survey shows that many retailers are paying lip service to the Consumer Care Guidelines, depriving New Zealand’s 5 million consumers of the protection they deserve,” Hart said.

“This is a shocking result particularly when you consider that the retailers promised to prioritise protections for consumers when they helped develop the guidelines with the authority.

“The fact that only three retailers responded on time and that nine out of 38 retailers did not

bother to respond at all shows the level of contempt for the guidelines that exists in the

industry.”

supplied Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy warned the Electricity Authority in 2020 not to make the guidelines voluntary.

The Electricity Authority said the guidelines were developed in 2020 “through an intensive and collaborative process with industry and stakeholders”.

“During this engagement, there was robust discussion whether the guidelines should be mandatory or voluntary.

“Ultimately, it was decided that the guidelines should be voluntary.”

However, the authority said it expressed the clear expectation that retailers would fully align with the guidelines by the end of 2021.

Consumer NZ had advised the Electricity Authority in 2020 against making the guidelines voluntary.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said then that “voluntary guidelines have proven to be ineffective”.