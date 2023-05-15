Uncertainty over future of Villa Maria Estate as owner plans offshore bottling

Founded in 1961, Villa Maria was bought out of receivership by New Zealand’s largest wine-making company, Indevin, in 2021. (File photo)

Workers at Villa Maria Estate fear a plan to shift more than half of its current New Zealand bottling work to the United Kingdom will lead to mass redundancies.

Founded by Sir George Fistonich in 1961, Villa Maria was bought out of receivership by New Zealand’s largest wine-making company, Indevin Group, in 2021.

The UK is Villa Maria’s largest market and Indevin plans to move more than 50% of its bottling to the UK early next year, chief executive Duncan McFarlane​ said on Monday.

Wine transport had changed considerably over the years to be more sustainable and efficient and the move to local bottling in the UK market would significantly reduce Villa Maria’s global carbon footprint, he said.

“Due to these changes, Indevin is currently reviewing its operations and considering the suitability of its Māngere site for our future operations, but no decisions have been made at this stage.

SUPPLIED An insight into harvest filmed over the 2019 vintage. "You have to be a little bit crazy to work in the wine industry." (First published in February 2020)

“One of the options could be to relocate its bottling operations to a new purpose-designed bottling site in Auckland.

“As a result of the initial reviews, we can say that if the economics stack up on retaining bottling operations in New Zealand, most of our staff will continue to be retained.”

An Indevin employee, who spoke to Stuff on condition of anonymity, said while the move to offshore bottling had been pitched as one driven by sustainability, workers believed it was a cost-cutting measure which would lead to mass redundancies.

“All the staff involved are extremely worried and gutted with the announcement,” the employee said.

“We thought Indevin were committed to looking after their own when they purchased Villa Maria, but they only seem like they’re interested in their profits, foregoing people’s jobs,” they said.

McFarlane said its people were the company’s priority, and it was committed to providing as much support and information as possible for our staff.

“As part of our review process, we are working with all staff on all possible options.”