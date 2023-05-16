Jenny Craig NZ goes into voluntary administration a week after bankruptcy in the US

Weight-loss brand Jenny Craig NZ has gone into voluntary administration, alongside its Australian counterpart.

It comes a week after the US entity announced it would be closing, after it had run out of money as it searched for a buyer and had to file for bankruptcy.

Last week the Australian and NZ businesses were said to be staying open, but FTI Consulting has now been appointed to lead the voluntary administration.

Vaughan Strawbridge, Kate Warwick and Joseph Hansell were appointed voluntary administrators.

Founded by Australian woman Jenny Craig and her husband, Sidney, in 1983, the company grew to be one of the most well-known weight management companies in the world.

It used celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Spice Girl Mel B to promote its food and fitness products.

The administrators said in a statement that their appointment was intended to seek a restructuring of the Australian and NZ companies to avoid closure.

Creditors would be meeting on Thursday.

In an annual report dated December 31, 2021, financial statements indicated the company had incurred a net loss of NZ$1.166 million during the previous year and, as of that date, net current liabilities exceeded its net current assets by $12,985,651.