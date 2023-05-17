Insolvencies climb: 355 businesses fail in three months

More businesses are buckling under the pressure of price increases, supply shortages and falling demand, a new report shows.

A “triple whammy” of price increases, supply shortages and falling demand is forcing a growing number of businesses to the wall, according to a new report.

Auckland firm BWA Insolvency has tracked data on liquidations, receiverships and voluntary administrations since 2012.

Its latest report shows 355 formal insolvency proceedings were lodged in the three months to March 31, compared to 277 in the first quarter of 2022 – an increase of 28%.

BWA Insolvency founder Bryan Williams​ said the steep increase was part of a global trend and, while there might be relief on the horizon for some sectors, insolvencies were expected to keep climbing this year.

“Governments worldwide were blind to the inflationary consequences of the free money dished out in Covid. Now the medicine to deal with the issue has become the poison,” he said.

1 NEWS It comes as the Reserve Bank warns of rising building costs. (Video first published May 26, 2022)

“A 28% increase is consistent with the notion that an economy awash with liquidity while producing nothing camouflaged poor performing fundamentals.”

Many of the companies which had closed would have had ongoing issues which could not be managed when the “tap was turned off”.

The highest numbers of insolvencies in Q1 were in the construction (90) and property and real estate (39) sectors.

Construction insolvencies were up 53% year-on-year, which was unsurprising as price increases and reduced demand inevitably began to bite, Williams said.

Supplied BWA Insolvency founder Bryan Williams says businesses which had hung on ‘by the skin of their teeth’ during Covid-19 now faced the headwinds of anti-inflationary measures.

“In the construction sector, you might need the money from Project B to finish off Project A, but if Project C doesn’t come in, the whole thing starts to fall over.”

Compared to the previous quarter, total insolvencies were down 22%, although that was more a timing issue than reflective of a trend, he said.

Manufacturing had a 61% drop to 14 and insolvencies in business services fell 42% to 31. The retail sector had one of the highest increases for the quarter, up by 21% to 29.

While not surprised with the year-on-year increase in insolvencies, Williams said the economy had fared better than many expected.

Inflation looked to have peaked along with the Reserve Bank’s interest rate hikes, and Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods were likely to provide a boost in the construction sector as there was high demand for repairs and rebuilds.

However, insolvencies were expected to continue to rise this year as “companies that have held on by the skin of their teeth through the Covid era now confront the headwinds of anti-inflationary measures”.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff The construction sector had the highest number of insolvencies in the first three months of 2023, with 90 businesses folding.

“The companies that will survive are those that have management capability and economic scope to allow them to shed expenses and adapt their business. The more captured the business is by fixed costs, the more difficult it is to rescale.”

During tough times, it was even more important for businesses to keep evaluating their operations, Williams said.

“Often failure can be avoided if directors constantly review and refine the fundamentals of their business.

“You’ve got to cut your coat to suit your cloth and often a good way of designing that garment is to get help as soon as seems it is required."