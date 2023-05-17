Man jailed after fraudulently claiming Covid loan

The main appeal of the loans for legitimate businesses was that they were interest-free for up to two years.

An Auckland man has been jailed for 20 months at Pukekohe District Court after he fraudulently applied for Covid-related financial support from Inland Revenue.

IR said Jason Laurence Gray made two applications for loans from the Government’s Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme even though he knew a business he was part of didn’t meet the loan criteria.

The loan scheme, which was administered by Inland Revenue, allowed businesses employing 50 or fewer staff to obtain loans of up to $100,000 that were interest-free for two years.

IR said Gray applied for a loan of $27,000 under the scheme and received $13,600.

He was sentenced on May 16 on the two charges laid by Inland Revenue, a police charge of using forged documents and a charge brought by Corrections NZ of breaching home detention.

Inland Revenue said it began investigating Gray after it found out that one of his bank accounts was used to receive loan money on behalf of an associate.