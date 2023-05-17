6000 Latitude cyberattack victims replace driver's licences

New Zealand driver’s licences are used as a defacto identification card by lenders like Latitude.

Just a small fraction of the people whose data was stolen from lender Latitude have taken up its offer to cover the cost of replacing their driver’s licences.

Waka Kotahi set up a special replacement process after Latitude admitted a massive haul of data was stolen using the login credentials of one of its employees.

The data stolen in what the Office of the Privacy Commissioner dubbed New Zealand’s “biggest recorded data breach” included images of thousands of driver’s licences, as well as information from many more.

But despite more than 110,000 people having had details of current licences stolen, only around 6000 had replaced them, data from Waka Kotahi showed.

Waka Kotahi spokesperson Andy Knackstead said Australian lender Latitude, which lends in New Zealand under the Gem by Latitude brand, first contacted the agency on March 22.

The transport agency set up a special process to ensure it could cope with thousands of extra licence replacement requests without hindering its standard driver licensing operations.

The lender shared with Waka Kotahi details of the 14,925 licences of which images were now in the hands of cyber criminals.

The incident also includes passports, the number of which is still unknown.

On March 30, Latitude sent Waka Kotahi a list of another 156,000 licences. No images of these licences had been stolen, but some information on them had been.

However, Waka Kotahi analysed the Latitude list to minimise duplicates and remove non-current, and invalid driver licences, and was left with a total of 96,000 current compromised licences.

“As of May 10, 2023, we have processed approximately 6000 driver licence card requests specifically due to the Latitude incident, and requests continue to be received,” Knackstead said.

The standard replacement cost for a driver’s licence is $38.20.

If Latitude paid to replace all the compromised licences it informed Waka Kotahi about, the cost would be more than $4 million.

“After being informed of the data breach, we created a temporary process specifically for affected Latitude customers,” Knackstead said.

“They can opt-in online for a replacement card without having to complete a full application, and at no cost to them. It was agreed that Latitude would cover the cost of these replacement driver licence cards.”

Latitude is listed on the Australian ASX sharemarket, but in New Zealand it lends under the Gem by Latitude brand.

The transport agency set up a webpage for people affected by the Latitude data breach.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has started an investigation into the privacy breach, too.

It will conduct a historic first joint investigation with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC).

The sanctions Latitude faces in Australia are far bigger than in New Zealand, if the lender is found to have breached its privacy duties.

One of the million or so alarming notifications sent out by Latitude in the weeks after its massive cyber security fail.

In April, Latitude Financial chairman Michael Tilley apologised “sincerely” to shareholders and borrowers for the massive cyber-failure that saw private information of 20% of the New Zealand population stolen.