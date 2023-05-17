Markets wrap: Serko jumps 29% as investors cheer travel rebound

Serko reported a 154% jump in annual revenue and said it expects revenue to double over the next two years.

Shares in Serko surged 29%, making it the biggest gainer on the market, as the corporate travel software firm rebounded strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares in Serko jumped 67 cents to close at a six-month high of $2.97 after the firm reported a 154% jump in annual revenue to $48 million. That’s 79% ahead of its previous record in its 2020 year, immediately prior to the pandemic when it was hard hit by travel restrictions.

Serko expects to increase revenue to between $63m and $70m in the coming year as business travel recovers, and the company reaffirmed its goal for $100m in revenue for the 2025 financial year.

Its annual loss narrowed to $30.5m from $36m and chief executive Darrin Grafton said the company was well capitalised with its underlying average monthly cash burn reducing from $3.3m to $2.7m.

“Technology companies are well known for chewing through a bit of cash before they can become profitable,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan. “Serko is heading in the right direction, no dividends to be payable, plenty of cash on hand, revenues are going up, outlook is looking promising and the stock's reacted accordingly.”

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index edged up 0.05%, or 5.787 points, to 11,951.66 on Wednesday. On the broader market 52 stocks rose and 69 fell with $87m shares traded.

Argosy Property fell 1.8% to $1.09 after the property investor turned to an annual loss of $80.8m, from a profit $236.2m the previous year. A softening property market meant the company incurred a $146.6m revaluation loss, compared with a gain of $163.7m the previous year.

Rising interest rates also weighed on the company, with its net interest expense up $10.7m to $36.3m, primarily due to higher floating rates, higher overall debt levels and lower capitalised interest.

The company will pay a fourth quarter dividend of 1.6625 cents, taking its full year dividend to 6.65c. It planned to pay the same amount in dividends this year given that “the New Zealand economy will face challenges”, said chairperson Jeff Morrison.

Argosy said it had achieved annualised rental growth of 3.6% after completing 106 rent reviews.

During the year, Argosy sold 25 Nugent Street in Auckland for $22m and it has a further $66m of assets earmarked for sale.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Dairy prices fell at the global auction overnight following two consecutive gains.

The global dairy trade price index slipped 0.9%, and is sitting 25% below its level at this time last year.

The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, advanced 0.3% to US$3244 (NZ$5101) a tonne.

Global dairy prices have been subdued as demand from the key Chinese market failed to rebound as expected after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, while supply continues to flow.

“There’s still plenty of milk and product out there and there doesn’t seem to have been any significant changes in demand,” NZX dairy analyst Alex Winning and economist Amy Castleton said in a note.

“While this result may have been a bit disappointing, it’s in line with the trend we have seen over recent months, and keeps dairy commodity prices bouncing around the levels that they have been for a while. It’s unlikely to have a material effect on milk price forecasts at this time of season.”

Fonterra has forecast a farmgate milk payment of $8 to $8.60 per kilogram of milk solids, with a midpoint of $8.30 per kgMS for this season.

The co-operative is expected to release its opening forecast for the upcoming season within the next few weeks.

Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny said he expects dairy prices to improve over the coming season driven by increased Chinese demand and subdued global milk supply.

Penny has forecast a 0.5% drop in New Zealand milk production this season, and pencilled in a 1% decline next season as cow numbers decline and production is crimped by a cut back in farm spending.

He has forecast Fonterra will increase its milk price to $10 per kgMS next season.

However there are a wide range of forecasts for next season, with ASB economist Nat Keall expecting a decline to $7 per kgMS.

“Global dairy supply looks set to be better next season than it has been over the last 12 months,” Keall said.

He noted dairy prices had underperformed at the latest overnight auction and said he remained cautious about the outlook for Chinese demand.

“With local whole milk powder production strong and inventories coming off recent highs, China has only partially returned to the auction party, taking only about half the whole milk powder on offer,” he said.

As the country’s largest milk processor, Fonterra’s milk price sets the benchmark for its competitors.

Interest rate expectations are trending higher, with ANZ becoming the latest bank to increase its forecast.

ANZ said it now expected the official cash rate to peak at 5.75%, rather than 5.5%, with a 25 basis point increase next week and another in July.

ANZ’s move comes after Westpac economists on Tuesday raised their forecast for the peak in interest rates to 6%, picking 25bp hikes at consecutive Reserve Bank meetings in May, July and August.

The Reserve Bank’s official cash rate is currently 5.25%.