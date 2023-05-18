Insurance price rises reflected in Kiwibank home loan marketing offer

Extreme weather events have been helping drive up the price of house insurance far faster than general inflation.

Sharp increases in the cost of house insurance have prompted Kiwibank’s latest campaign to win market share in the mortgage market.

The bank is offering $2000 towards the cost of house insurance for new home loan customers, in addition to up to $2000 “cash back” on home loans.

But the offer is not available to people with less than 20% of equity in their homes.

Insurers have been cranking up the premiums for their house and contents cover.

Stats NZ said that in the 12 months to the end of March, it had recorded an increase in the cost of house insurance of 9.12%, while the rise had been 6.47% for contents cover.

But rises in premiums had not been spread evenly, with many owners of homes deemed more risky receiving higher premium rises.

In February, the Quashed insurance comparison business released figures showing that despite shopping around for their house insurance, homeowners had been paying an average of 17% more for their cover this year compared to last.

Justin Lim analysed the deals customers were getting from insurers to determine how much more people were paying for their house, contents and car cover than they were a year ago.

House insurance has had the biggest premium increases, with premiums having risen on average at more than twice the rate of inflation, Lim reported.

Richie McLay, Kiwibank senior product manager, said: “Our current offer which includes $2000 towards house insurance is reflective of the environment first-home buyers are operating in right now.

“There are a few new costs that first-home buyers face as new homeowners which include things like house insurance and rates.”

The Kiwibank marketing move comes at a relatively quiet time in the home loan market, with none of the big banks publicly pushing cash back offers on home loans.

But there are still cash back deals being done behind closed doors.

Home loan adviser Campbell Hastie said all the big banks would do cash back deals of up to 1% of the value of a home loan, if pushed by advisers.

Kiwibank isn’t the only bank with an insurance offer on.

ANZ is offering $500 contribution for people who buy house insurance from it before August 11.

ANZ is also now promising to match the best rate at its big bank rivals ASB, Bank of New Zealand, Kiwibank and Westpac not only for people switching to the bank, but also people refixing a portion of their loans.

Stacy Squires/Stuff ANZ will match big bank rivals’ home loan rates for people refixing their home loans, if those people know to ask for it.

“If you see a better rate before taking out or changing your loan, tell us,” ANZ said.

At the time of writing ANZ did not have the sharpest rate of the big banks on some fixed-term mortgage periods.

Its price-match did not include smaller, more aggressively pricing banks like Heartland and Co-operative Bank.

Insurers have been faced with rising extreme weather claims. Flooding in Auckland in late January, was followed in February by Cyclone Gabrielle.