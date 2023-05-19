Parliament's KiwiSaver popularity rankings: Hipkins and Luxon in same poorly-performing scheme

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has some of his retirement savings in the poorly-performing AMP KiwiSaver scheme.

Fisher Funds’ $310 million swoop to buy the Kiwi Wealth KiwiSaver scheme has catapulted it to the top of the MP popularity stakes.

The latest register of pecuniary interests of MPs has been published, giving an insight into the KiwiSaver choices of Parliamentarians.

The list is topped by the combined Fisher Funds and Kiwi Wealth schemes, which are the choice of 18 MPs with nine MPs invested in one of the three schemes Fisher Funds now has.

The rise of Fisher Funds has relegated AMP, which was last year’s most popular scheme amongst MPs, into second place with 17 MPs naming it as their scheme (except National’s Gerry Brownlee who said he was invested in the AXA scheme, which AMP bought in 2013).

READ MORE:

* Christopher Luxon promises childcare rebates for any family earning less than $180,000

* Why the stage is set for the first negative election campaign in a long while

* Poll: Chris Hipkins delivers boost for Labour



AMP remains a popular choice despite having the worst-performing funds in the conservative, balanced and growth fund sectors over both the five and ten-year periods to the end of March, according to the latest Morningstar KiwiSaver report.

Both Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and opposition leader Christopher Luxon listed AMP as their KiwiSaver scheme.

Luxon is also recorded on the register as having money in the Westpac KiwiSaver scheme, though it is only possible to be in one KiwiSaver scheme at any one time.

Rob Stock/Stuff Clive Fernandes, founder of KiwiSaver advice business National Capital, says the average person actively contributing to KiwiSaver needs to save 2% more of their gross salary.

AMP just edged Booster into third place, the choice of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who swapped from ANZ to Booster last year after finding out ANZ KiwiSaver had investments in companies supporting the Saudi military.

Fourth place in the MP popularity stakes went to Simplicity KiwiSaver, which climbed above ANZ and ASB. Ten MPs, including National’s Paul Goldsmith and Andrew Bayly, and Labour’s associate revenue minister Deborah Russell, named Simplicity as their KiwiSaver provider.

ANZ, Westpac, and ASB all had nine MPs each, and Bank of New Zealand had six.

Over the five and ten-year periods to the end of March, Morningstar’s latest KiwiSaver report shows the Milford Active Growth Fund was the top-performer.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Opposition leader Christopher Luxon is in the AMP KiwiSaver scheme, while National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis is in the BNZ KiwiSaver scheme.

Only three MPs listed Milford as their KiwiSaver provider: National’s Mark Mitchell and Simon Watts, and Labour’s Rino Tirikatene.

The register does not give any insights into which type of fund MPs have chosen to invest in, but some MPs made their ethical choices explicit.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said he had his KiwiSaver money in the Booster KiwiSaver Socially Responsible Growth Fund.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Green Party co-leader James Shaw is in a socially-responsible KiwiSaver fund.

Green colleague Chlöe Swarbrick had hers in the ethical Pathfinder KiwiSaver Growth Fund.

KiwiSaver advice business National Capital has crunched the numbers on the country’s KiwiSaver fund choices, and concluded savers have too little saved into higher-risk, potentially higher-return growth assets like shares.

Not every MP has listed a KiwiSaver scheme amongst their financial interests.

National MPs Sam Uffindell, Dr Shane Reti, Maureen Pugh, Melissa Lee, and Judith Collins do not include a KiwiSaver scheme amongst their assets, though all list financial investments such as farms, businesses, and private super funds.

Labour MPs Marja Lubeck, Barbara Edmonds, Peeni Henare, and Willie Jackson also do not list KiwiSaver among their pecuniary interests.

Neither does ACT's Mark Cameron, who has farming interests.

The shortest of all the lists of financial interests was Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who listed her only financial interest as Booster KiwiSaver.

Many MPs had money other non-KiwiSaver retirement savings schemes.

Hipkins was doubled down on AMP with money in the AMP State Sector Retirement Savings Scheme.

But Hipkins also had a private superannuation trust called the Forest Road Superannuation Trust.

Many MPs have private superannuation trusts, which are set up specially for them, and can be used to invest in assets like properties as well as company shares.

Some of the other superannuation and managed investment schemes mentioned included ethical funds, with Labour’s Dr Ayesha Verrall having two retirement savings schemes, and also investments in five responsible investment funds, including the PIE Global Climate Friendly Fund.