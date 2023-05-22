Job advertisements drop for the first time this year but still demand for workers

There is still demand for workers despite job advertisements dropping for the first time this year.

Job advertisements have dropped month-on-month for the first time this year, but there is still demand for workers, recruitment website Seek says.

According to its April employment report, the number of ads on the site dropped 1% from March – but remained 15% higher than April 2019, despite being down 16% year-on-year.

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said comparisons to last year were bound to be stark because April 2022 was near the peak of the hiring boom.

“But with job ads remaining 15% higher than the pre-Covid levels, it is fair to say that there is still plenty of demand for workers.”

Applications per job ad increased by 12%, driven by a rise in applications in the trades and services industry and manufacturing, transport and logistics.

Clark said that was the main difference this year. Applications per ad had increased in 11 out of the past 12 months.

“This shows that candidates are applying for roles in increasing numbers even when job ad volumes are also rising, particularly in some of the largest industries.

STUFF/ JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Chris Roberts re-entry to the job market in his late fifties included an introduction to the reality of age bias.

“There is significant competition for roles in the trades and services industry, where applications per job ad are now at record levels. Levels are now higher than at the start of the pandemic, when hiring came to a near halt,” he said.

Applications per job ad rose 33% in the trades and services industry month-on-month. This includes an 88% increase in applications for labourer roles, 60% in cleaning services jobs and a 30% increase for technicians and electricians.

Many regions recorded an increase in job ads in April, including Wellington (2%), Bay of Plenty (4%) and Manawatū (5%).

Gisborne recorded the greatest increase (15%), followed by Southland (14%).

The national decline was driven by job ad decline in Auckland (-4%) and Canterbury (-5%).

Apart from Auckland, which is now 4% lower, all regions were recording higher job ad levels than pre-Covid.

Applications per job ad rose by 29% in Otago, 20% in Canterbury and 10% in Auckland, whereas in Marlborough and West Coast they fell 1%.

OneStaff chief executive Jon Ives said worsening business confidence levels, and the cost of living, was starting to take effect and moving the job market from being candidate-driven to a more balanced supply and demand cycle.

“As businesses review their productivity and the state of the market, many are deciding to push pause on growth and scaling until signs of a more stable market eventuate - leading to a drop in advertising for roles,” he said.

Similarly, the effects of cost of living and the poorer outlook for employment were shifting candidate motivations more towards security of ongoing stable work with employers, rather than chasing the next best offer, he said.

“This scenario is a new space for many in the employment market given recent historically low levels of unemployment, and generalised skill shortages.

“Now we are seeing a higher availability of low to mid-level skill sets seeking ongoing work and stability, but still pronounced skill shortages in the specialist and higher trade levels of each industry.”