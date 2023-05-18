Briscoe steps up investment to combat ram raids, break-ins and abuse

Briscoe Group is stepping up its investment in security to combat an explosion in crime against retailers. (File photo)

Retailer Briscoe Group, which owns Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport, has stepped up its measures to combat crime as it faces ram raids, break-ins and abuse towards staff.

Briscoe chief financial officer Geoff Scowcroft told shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday that the company last year booked an additional $1 million of security expenses due to an increased level of criminal activity.

“This is before we even consider the at least $3 million worth of product that finds its way out of the store without being paid for every year,” he said.

Scowcroft said the widely reported explosion in crime against retailers was a real concern across the entire retail sector.

“Over the last two years the group has suffered around seven ram raids and at least another 12 significant break-ins causing substantial property damage and stock loss. There’s also an ever-increasing level of abuse and aggressive behaviour our team have to endure.”

In response, the company had increased its investment in loss prevention measures, and accelerated the roll-out of initiatives such as license plate recognition, concrete bench bollards, in-store duress buttons, monitored external cameras and upgraded internal security camera systems, he said.

Additional initiatives such as facial recognition, even though controversial, will become increasingly sought after as retailers look to protect their businesses as best they can, he said.

Scowcroft said protection of staff was the company’s foremost concern as they had to face such behaviour day-in day-out, and their safety and wellbeing was paramount.

He acknowledged the rising cost of living and inflation at levels not seen since the 1990s had hit kiwis “pretty hard” with a surge in the price of food, housing and transport all constricting consumer spending across retail sectors.

Rising costs and a weaker New Zealand dollar had also weighed on the company, he said.

Retail was cyclical and they were currently moving through a tough part of the cycle, he said.

“We aren’t under any illusions about just how difficult it is currently and probably for a while yet too.”

However he said the company was well-placed to ride the cycle.

“Our focus on costs is as critical and as acute as ever with cost pressures evident across every part of the business,” he said, citing distribution, labour and security costs.

Scowcroft said the labour market remained tight and for the second successive year the company had increased store wages by 7%. Across a three-year period, its lowest hourly rate had increased 22%, he said.