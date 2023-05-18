Markets wrap: Bond market weakens as Treasury expands Government bond programme to fund Budget

Government bond yields rose after the Budget outlined a larger than expected bond programme to fund Government spending.

The Treasury expanded the bond programme to fund larger Government deficits. It plans to issue an extra $20 billion of bonds compared with its projections in December, taking the total to $148b out to 2027.

That’s higher than the $12b increase expected by Westpac.

Westpac head of New Zealand markets strategy Imre Speizer said that spurred a reaction in the Government bond market, with prices falling and yields rising in anticipation of more bonds becoming available.

The yield on the two-year Government bond maturing in 2025 rose from 4.79% ahead of the 2pm Budget release to 4.88% at 2.30pm. Similarly, the yield on the 10-year bond maturing in 2033 lifted from 4.24% to 4.33%, and the yield on the 2041 bond increased from 4.52% to 4.61%.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 0.2%, or 24.419 points, to 11,976.08 on Thursday. On the broader market 74 stocks rose and 53 fell with $199 million shares traded.

Produce company T&G Global expects to report a pre-tax loss of $28m to $34m following damage to its Hawke’s Bay orchards from Cyclone Gabrielle. It reported a pre-tax loss of $3.3m last year following heavy rains during the apple harvest and supply chain disruptions.

“This forecast allows for all known cyclone impacts (including clean-up costs) and includes a provision for the one-off write-down of trees and planting structures devastated by the event,” said T&G Global chief executive Gareth Edgecombe.

While most of the company’s owned and leased orchards were not impacted by the cyclone, four orchards were severely impacted, representing about 13% of the company’s planted hectares in Hawke’s Bay, he said.

A further 22% of the planted hectares in Hawke's Bay were impacted to a varying extent and were expected to have reduced productive capacity for two-to-three years, he said.

Shares in T&G Global, which is 74% owned by German company Baywa, closed unchanged at $2.

Serko jumped 7.7% to $3.20. That follows a 29% gain on Wednesday after the corporate travel software firm reported a 154% jump in annual revenue to $48m, ahead of its upgraded guidance in January for revenue of $42m to $47m. The company also forecast revenue this year of between $63m and $70m, and reaffirmed its goal for $100m in revenue for the 2025 financial year.

Analysts upgraded their forecasts following the result, with Craigs Investment Partners expecting the company to report a maiden profit in its 2025 year, and Forsyth Barr picking a profit the following year in 2026.

Restaurant Brands, operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl’s Jr brands in New Zealand, fell 11% to $6.50, making it the biggest decliner on the market.

Acting chief executive Arif Khan told the annual shareholders meeting that first quarter sales were up 12% however the company continued to experience input cost pressures constraining its profit margins, particularly over the first half of this year.

Khan said he expects margins to improve as the year progresses and anticipates reporting a much stronger second half.

Still, he said the improved margins would be partly offset by higher general expenses and funding costs, resulting in a full year profit “in the vicinity of last year’s result”.

“We remain focussed on our long-term growth strategies and believe that despite the short-term challenges our business has a strong track record in delivering improved outcomes in the long term,” he said.

Xero gained 8.1% to A$101.72 on the ASX in Australia after the cloud accounting software firm reported a 28% increase in annual operating revenue to $1.4b with growth in subscribers and average revenue per user. It posted an after-tax loss of $113.5m compared to a loss of $9.1m in the year earlier, reflecting restructuring costs and the write-down in the value of the Planday​ business it bought in 2021.