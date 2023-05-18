Gaming rebates a win for business in Budget

The Government has released its Budget for 2023.

The government has announced a tax rebate for the gaming sector – a win for game developers that will have far-reaching benefits for the wider business community, says the chair of the NZ Game Developers Association.

Government has promised a 20% rebate on gamer developers’ expenditure in a bid to compete with comparable, though larger, rebates in Australia.

Across the ditch, game developers are able to claim a tax rebate of between 30c and 40c for every $1 they spend developing a computer game.

Game developers in New Zealand will be able to access the 20% rebate if they meet a minimum $250,000 expenditure threshold, and this will be backdated to April 1.

This investment will cost about $40 million annually over the next four years.

Chelsea Rapp of the NZ Game Developers Association said it was significant, and would enable developers to hire and continue to expand their businesses.

“It is an absolute game-changer for the sector,” Rapp said.

“We were on the brink of losing businesses that have spent decades cultivating talent, skills, building New Zealand original IP, and the threat of higher salaries in Australia meant that we were bleeding talent constantly.”

The gaming sector was worth $407m in 2022, comparable in size to the country’s wool sector.

David Unwin/Stuff The Government has delivered a gaming boost.

Rapp said the country’s game sector lost 60 senior-level people last year, which, for an industry that was made up of just 1000 people, was “huge”.

“The tax rebate means that our studios will not only be able to retain talent, but they will be able to continue creating, and more importantly the pipeline that contributes to a successful games sector; things like investment, which was also moving over to Australia.

“While the rebate system is targeted towards the game industry, the truth is there are so many sectors that are using game technology to build their businesses and products so keeping those skills and that pipeline here helps keep our economy modern,” she said.

“So many people are looking at games and film and television and the Metaverse and finally starting to see themselves in careers in those fields, which wasn’t a thing when I was a kid, and universities are recognising that. New Zealand has an opportunity to build on an already existing infrastructure, and this rebate was critical for that.”

The tax rebates for game developers are the Government’s way to ensure the sector keeps growing. It is expected to benefit other services businesses, such as those in geo-tech, aerospace and Saas.

The New Zealand gaming industry had long being calling for rebates.

Conor English, a lobbyist for the game development sector, said the rebate would mean that “the sector won’t be leaving in the way it was looking to do, because it was so attractive to go to Australia”.

He said the Government had to intervene to keep what had become New Zealand’s fastest growing exporter.

New Zealand has producer a string of world-class games, including Path of Exile by Grinding Gears, Wanderer by Auckland studio Method, Dinosaur Polar Club by Mini Metro and Dredge by Christchurch-based Blacksalt Games.

Stuff Chelsea Rapp says the gaming sector tax rebate will be beneficial for wider tech industries.

Rapp said Australia’s rebate scheme was targeted at attracting large offshore gaming businesses, whereas New Zealand’s would encourage developers to stay at home to grow the industry.

“It will allow us to build more creative IP here in New Zealand.”

The game industry forecast just 300 new jobs next year, but with the incentive scheme that could be north of 500 new jobs, Rapp said.

She said it wouldn’t be long until the game industry employed as many people as the local film industry.