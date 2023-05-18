Xero posts $113 million loss after Planday write-down and restructuring costs

Xero’s loss was largely the result of restructuring costs and a write-down in the value of a business it bought in 2021.

Small business accounting services company Xero has reported an after tax loss of $113.5 million despite a 28% increasing in its earnings.

The net loss for the 12 months to the end of March compared to a loss of $9.1m in the previous 12 months.

High restructuring costs, and the write-down in the value of the Planday​ business Xero bought in 2021 contributed to the increase in its reported losses.

Chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy said Xero had posted a strong underlying operating result, and that the company had “revenue momentum” having seen its revenue rise to $1.4 billion from $1.1b. That included an increase in revenue in its Australian and New Zealand markets of 26% to $798m.

“We remain well positioned to take advantage of the significant long-term opportunity for cloud accounting and our small business platform as we prioritise disciplined, customer-focused growth,” Singh Cassidy said.

The company spent $34.7m on restructuring during the year, and in March the company announced plans to cut between 700 and 800 jobs across its business as part of a plan to streamline its operations to realign the business and provide a better balance of growth and profitability.

It also recognised an impairment of $77.9m in the value of its Planday business. Planday is a workforce management tool which businesses can use to manage and time track their workers.

Xero Xero CEO Steve Vamos reflects on the company's 15th anniversary with Xero co-founder Rod Drury.

Xero bought the Danish company Planday in 2021.

The reduction in its valuation reflected a reduction in valuation multiples being paid for businesses, the company said.

The company also increased its spending on product design and development.

Singh Cassidy did not signal when Xero hoped to hit profitability, but said: “Xero’s long-term aspiration is to continue to improve its operating expense ratio and its operating income margin, although a specific timeline has not been set.”

The company had 3.74 million subscribers to its online accounting services.

Singh Cassidy said the company had increased its operating margins during the year.

Xero was also doing a “deeper review on current execution and strategy” in North America, which was critical to its long-term growth.

“We will become more focused on customers, we will be more dynamic in short-term capital allocation, and more measured on long-term investment and returns,” an investor presentation posted by Xero on the Australian ASX sharemarket on Thursday said.

Xero was founded in New Zealand by Rod Drury and Hamish Edwards in 2006 and has grown to be a multi-national tech company with offices in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Its share price has been trending up since the start of the year, closing on Wednesday at A$94.10, up from around A$70 in December, but down from highs of just over $148 in 2021.

Correction: An earlier version of this story reported the results in Australian dollars. They are New Zealand dollars. Corrected May 18, 2.05pm.