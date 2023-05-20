Caterer ordered to refund bride $1500 says she'll 'never do a wedding again'

Tina Rae's coffee cart at the wedding that ended up at the Disputes Tribunal.

A bride who took her wedding caterer to the Disputes Tribunal said she received platters two hours late, was left with just one scantily-clad waitress serving 100 people and “countless excuses”.

The caterer, Tina Rae, feels she's been unfairly criticised online but is getting out of the wedding business for good.

Her business has 20 one-star reviews accusing her of cancelling events at the last minute, or providing sub-par platters.

Rae bought Fare Food Boutique Co, which provides catering services from a coffee cart, in October.

She was hired by the bride to provide food platters, some drinks, and bar services for her wedding on February 3 at a cost of $2000.

Stuff The coffee cart at Rae’s Christchurch property on Tuesday.

After the wedding, bride Aleshia Scott posted a critical Google review and went to the Disputes Tribunal to seek a $1500 refund. She said Rae did not provide the services she paid for with reasonable care and skill.

The referee agreed and ordered Rae to pay before June 11. Rae said she was asking for a rehearing because repeated phone calls from the tribunal referee did not connect.

In a counterclaim, Rae sought $3500 for stress and derogatory comments she alleged caused her to lose work. The referee dismissed Rae’s claim because the tribunal did not have jurisdiction to hear it.

In her decision, the referee said she tried to call Rae’s cellphone number seven times over 35 minutes to connect her to the hearing, but Rae did not answer. The absence of one party does not prevent a hearing going ahead.

Unsplash Rae claims she lost income after a bride posted a bad Google review of her wedding catering. (File photo)

The referee said she accepted Scott’s “straightforward and plausible” evidence.

Scott told the hearing she arranged for Rae to bring out platters for her guests at 4pm, but they didn't arrive until nearly 6pm, when the guests were about to start their main meal.

She had paid for three bar staff for six hours, but just two staff were on site for several hours and they did not seem competent, resulting in her family feeling they needed to step in and serve drinks themselves, she said.

Glassware was not cleared away from tables as promised, and drink dispensers, barista-made coffee, tea, ice, lawn games, a dessert platter, a candy station and a generator were not provided as arranged, the referee said.

She acknowledged Rae had “resourcing and illness issues”, but said it was her responsibility to have backup plans to deliver what she promised.

Scott’s Google review included issues with the way Rae’s staff were dressed, and Rae leaving with her daughter for two hours without telling anyone.

“One of the young girls was wearing short shorts, a crop top and a crop top/bar and were all rude to the guests, we had many complain to us about their attire and their attitudes,” Scott wrote.

Rae told Stuff she answered the referee’s calls but couldn’t hear anything, so asked for a rehearing.

Rae said, and put in a statement to the tribunal, that the wedding did not go as planned because two staff were sick with Covid and her daughter, who was one of the backup wait staff, started to feel very unwell in the extreme heat that day and she had to take her to hospital. The person who did work was called in at the last minute and had no time to dress differently.

She alleged some of the wedding guests were drunk and rude to the worker.

Supplied Rae was to provide bar services for guests, but sickness meant she was short-staffed. (File photo)

Rae told Stuff she agreed to stay two hours later to make up for the time she spent taking her daughter to hospital and was unable to do a hen party also booked for that night.

“Lots of different things went wrong. It’s not an excuse, it’s just what happened. It’s been an absolute palaver. I will never do any other wedding ever, not even for friends.”

While she gave the hen party a full refund, she said the guests all went online to give her one-star reviews, which, along with Scott’s Google review, prompted another upcoming bride to cancel. The contract meant she was not entitled to get her non-refundable deposit back, Rae said.

That bride, Monique Sara, told Stuff she cancelled because she lost faith in Rae’s ability to provide the service she expected. She said she booked Rae based on photographs she saw of the platters online, which were taken before Rae bought the business.

“It looked incredible but by the looks of things it was an old owner,” Sara said.

UNSPLASH Rae failed to provide platters for a 70th wedding anniversary at short notice but did pay a refund. (File photo)

Amanda Rait said she paid Rae $750 for two platters for her grandparents 70th wedding anniversary in January. However, Rae cancelled three-and-a-half hours before the event, which caused stress and disappointment. She received a full refund eventually, she said.

Rae said she had to cancel that event because she was assaulted the night before by people trying to steal her carts. She had two coffee carts previously and an ice cream cart that she bought and resold. She now hoped to sell the Fare Food Boutique Co cart and buy a smaller one to continue a smaller-scale coffee business.

Rae said the bad reviews had prompted rude messages and comments all over social media – “so much so we have ceased all business”.

“So currently there is no way of being able to pay anyone due to the online harassment and dressing down,” she said.

Scott declined to comment when contacted by Stuff about the dispute.