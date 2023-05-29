Employment app uses AI to help take the hassle out of job hunting

Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened. (First published 09/03/23)

Job searchers rejoice – the days of cover letter writing could be numbered, because this app is making AI do it for you.

HR, payroll, and employee engagement platform Employment Hero has launched employment app Swag, which uses artifical intelligence to streamline the process of jobseekers finding, applying, and securing a new role.

The app produces first-draft cover letter suggestions, recommends job openings suitable for jobseekers’ experience and skills, and offers a one-click “apply” option by automating pulling in information from CVs to streamline manual inputting.

Ben Thompson, co-founder and chief executive of Employment Hero, said through AI and apps like Swag, the entire recruitment process could be streamlined to better serve jobseekers.

“Rather than automating every interaction, Swag streamlines the manual, tedious aspects of the job hunt – like double entering resume details and writing cover letters – and enhances the personal parts.”

Supplied Swag is a new app that uses AI to make job hunting easier.

Once employed, Swag’s Work app allows employees to reduce onboarding administration and common HR inefficiencies by keeping time sheets, payslips, leave requests, induction policies, and certifications within one central location.

It will roll out globally to more than 200,000 SMEs that collectively manage more than one million employees.

David Trollope, managing director of recruitment and workforce solutions specialists Hays NZ, said AI had already brought a lot to the recruitment process, but the focus has predominantly been on the employer, not jobseeker, side.

“For instance, for recruiters and hiring managers, automation and AI have solved problems associated with moving at scale to handle large volumes of candidate applications.”

However, technology was evolving and being used on the candidate side, which was a natural progression, he said.

Supplied Ben Thompson of Employment Hero.

“There’s no doubt that AI can make the application process more efficient for candidates. By all means, use all available tools to craft a winning job application.

“But then spend the time that frees up on the subtleties and relationships that are so valuable and important to building long-term career success. For instance, understand your personal career goals and needs, and the nuances of roles, teams and organisations you’re considering. Work with your recruiter to find and apply for the right jobs that match your career objectives. Prepare thoroughly for your job interview.”

Felicia Coco, co-founder of AI-driven PR management tool, Yaarn.ai said AI would eventually augment the way people looked for, applied for and did their jobs.

“In today's job market where we’re seeing larger volumes of candidates vying for fewer jobs compared to the past three years, generative AI can help to polish, refine and optimise jobseekers' CV and cover letter to stand out to hiring managers.”