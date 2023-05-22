NZ tech industry defies 'global funding crunch' by attracting record investment

New Zealand high-tech firms attracted more inward investment last year despite the retrenchment of many major technology businesses overseas, according to an annual report.

The Technology Investment Network report calculated that $726m was invested in large and small Kiwi tech companies in the 2022 calendar year.

Investment was up by an inflation-beating 8.2% despite a global funding crunch that saw “total global venture funding” fall by an estimated 32% and 35%, it said.

Tin had previously reported that the sales of the top 200 technology exporters that it tracks rose by 9% to top $15 billion in the 2021-22 financial year.

READ MORE:

* Tech companies need Kiwi investors to support their high-growth ventures

* Silicon Valley, once the underdog, is now too big to fail

* Meet NZ's female venture capital partners - there's not many of them



The Technology Investment Report tracks the fortunes of high-tech manufacturers, such as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and biotech companies as well as those in the information technology sector.

Tin research head Alex Dickson said the pool of investors funding technology businesses remained shallow and New Zealand businesses still needed to “work harder to attract the long arms and deep pockets of foreign investors”.

STUFF White House national security coordinator Dr Kurt Campbell says the US wants a bilateral agreement with New Zealand to co-operate on "cutting edge" technology,

But access to capital was less of a problem than it had been in the past, he said.

A much larger proportion of overall investment – 22% last year versus 8% in 2021 – was put into “deep tech” businesses, which are typically defined as firms that are pushing new scientific boundaries.

However, Tin acknowledged that was largely due to one business, Auckland artificial intelligence company Soul Machines, raising US$70m (NZ$113) through an investment round in February last year.

Soul Machines put plans for a further funding round on ice in July and laid-off some staff, after confidence in the tech sector globally appeared to turn.

James Pinner, chief investment officer of Government-backed venture capital business New Zealand Growth Capital Partners, cautioned 2022 probably marked a peak for investment in high-tech firms.

“We are almost certainly in for a much tougher few years ahead,” he said.

“The first domino to fall was Silicon Valley Bank which directly affected a large number of global start-ups.”

Greater uncertainty, lower valuations for high-tech businesses and increased business-failure rates would be inevitable over the next few years, but it was still an exciting time for innovators, and markets would “no doubt resume business as usual in time”, he said.

However, Dickson said 2023 had started well from what Tin had observed in the market to date.

“It is a rising tide; even in the first quarter of this year there has been some whopping big deals.”