Young Christchurch businessmen's deal with infamous liquor baron green-lit

Two young businessmen who bought a bottle store from infamous liquor baron Ravi Arora have been granted a licence despite local objections – but only for a probationary period of one year.

Arora, dubbed by some as New Zealand’s worst employer, has been divesting his once-substantial liquor empire, in part because of an Employment Court ruling banning him from acting as a director for a year after it found he had exploited five migrant workers to the sum of $260,000.

Arora sold his former Bottle-O store at Lincoln Rd, Hillmorton, Christchurch, to brothers Marut and Raghav Suri and Marut’s partner Tania Kochher.

Raghav Suri had worked extensively for Arora, but denied being exploited by him, despite working alongside several other workers who said they had been paid as little as $7 an hour, and that Suri had been treated exactly the same as they had.

The Christchurch City Council’s district licensing committee said his association with Arora was no reason to withhold a liquor licence.

He had been extensively questioned by both police and objectors at the hearing in March when it was revealed that he had omitted some of his employment with Arora from his CV and that Arora had left vendor finance in the store.

Police were satisfied when the Suris showed them bank statements and gave assurances Arora would have no role in the future of the store.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Raghav Suri at his Christchurch bottle store.

The Suris’ counsel, John Young, had told the hearing that discussion of Arora was a “red herring”.

In their ruling, the committee was more concerned with the sensitive nature of the store’s location, close to the Hillmorton hospital, which offers detox and mental health services, and whose director, Greg Hamilton, had lodged a written objection.

The Ministry of Health had also objected, on similar grounds.

Other objections came from the headteacher of a local high school and the manager of a nearby medical centre, who reported instances of street drinking and even defecation and vomiting on their grounds after hours.

In its decision, the committee chair Merelyn Redstone said Arora’s record was “well-documented”, but it was “satisfied... that there is no association with, or continuing influence on the business by Mr Arora”.

They said Raghav Suri’s experience, his business qualifications and that no issues had arisen in his 10 months running the store (on a series of temporary licences) showed he was a suitable person to operate it.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Raghav Suri and his lawyer, John Young, at the liquor licensing hearing. His brother, Marut, is to the rear.

However, the committee gave him a probationary one-year licence (and reduced his closing time from 11pm to 10pm), saying it would allow monitoring of his ability to sell alcohol in “a locality containing sensitive sites and some pockets of deprivation”.

A standard liquor licence is for three years.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm’s Dr Liz Gordon, who led the objectors, said there was a host of issues with the application – including Suri only disclosing his involvement with Arora very late, denying any knowledge of Arora’s migrant exploitation, having borrowed money from Arora and having come from Auckland with no local knowledge.

She said the area was vulnerable, and the objectors had outlined significant issues with alcohol abuse locally.

She said it was over two years since the Christchurch licensing committee had declined any applications. “It is harder to get a camel through the eye of a needle than to get a licence turned down in Christchurch”.

Raghav Suri said he accepted the committee’s ruling. “It was a big battle for us. I am pretty happy with the decision. We have some conditions to fulfil, but we are more than happy to accept them.”