Collapsed ticket company owed millions to creditors

A ticket to a 2020 Highlanders match v the Rebels at Forsyth Barr Stadium, the last game using Ticket Rocket.

A collapsed ticketing company owed millions in debt, and left disgruntled ticket holders out-of-pocket of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Matt Davey was the man behind Fortress Information Systems, which was more commonly known by its trading name: Ticket Rocket, which in turn was previously known as Ticket Direct​​.

But the company of the high-flying director, who himself was a former part-owner of the Highlanders, crashed to earth when it was placed into receivership and liquidated in 2020, along with its associated companies – Dash Group and Dash Tickets New Zealand.

A recent liquidation report noted that as of February 27, the Bank of New Zealand – a secured creditor – was owed either directly or through cross guarantees against the companies, a total of $5.56m.

READ MORE:

* Runaway CEO behind failed ticketing company who owes $3.8m loses appeal

* Ticket Rocket ticket holders unlikely to get refunds, owner faces bankruptcy

* Judge confirms Ticket Rocket owner must pay BNZ $3.85 million



The collapsed companies held $535k in a bank account, which were from ticket sales between 11 June 2020 and 31 August 2020. The majority of those funds, which should have been held on trust, had been distributed, the report noted.

It also noted that employees of the collapsed companies received about $9.7k in pay, but had preferential claims of around $25k outstanding.

Another preferential claim, from Inland Revenue totalled $444k, and comprised of outstanding GST and PAYE deductions.

The report noted outstanding funds owed to contract holders and promoters, as well as refunds owed to ticket holders were generally unsecured claims.

However, those claims would not be unsecured to the extent that ticket proceeds were held on trust. But the claims from contract holders/promoters and ticket holders were ‘’substantially more’’ than the funds held by the respective companies.

In total, the liquidator had received unsecured creditor claims of $2.29m from contract holders/promoters, of which $1.83m was owed to ticket holders.

Some $187k of chargebacks were processed by the ticket holders’ merchant provider, but $1.64m of refunds remained.

Calls for insolvency laws to be less harsh are mounting. Some are calling for bankruptcy to be replaced with a mandatory, inquisitorial debt arrangement scheme. (First published March 2021)

In 2021, BNZ was granted a summary judgement against Matthew Robert Davey for $3.8 million, plus interest. An order was made for costs, which Davey later appealed.

Davey, who moved to Australia at the time of the collapse, had his application for an extension of time to appeal declined.

That Court of Appeal decision noted Davey has been engaged in other legal proceedings, in particular, bankruptcy proceedings, on both sides of the Tasman.

‘’These have taken up his time and attention.’’

Davey gave a range of reasons for the delays, including that he was prevented from travelling to his native Canada to access business documents held on a laptop in storage.