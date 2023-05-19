Markets wrap: Interest rates seen tracking higher on stronger migration, Budget stimulus

Markets have stepped up expectations for interest rate hikes this week after a stronger than expected migration report and a stimulatory Budget.

The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua is due to review the 5.25% official cash rate (OCR) next Wednesday.

Following Thursday’s Budget, ASB changed its forecast for the OCR next week to 5.75% from 5.5%.

“The impending RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement now looks more on a knife edge,” ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said in a note on Friday. “We think that will be it, but that the RBNZ will flag the risk of a further hike.”

Market pricing suggests it is a 50:50 call between a 25bp and 50bp increase.

On Friday, the overnight index swap market was pricing in a 5.9% peak for the OCR, up from expectations for a 5.7% peak prior to the Budget on Thursday morning. In February, the Reserve Bank had signalled the cash rate would peak at 5.5%.

“We've seen quite a big increase in market pricing for the next couple of meetings,” said ASB economist Nat Keall. “People are thinking the Reserve Bank's going to be a lot more aggressive than they were even just a couple of days ago.”

There was uncertainty over whether the Reserve Bank would increase the benchmark by 50bp next week or whether it might spread out 25bp hikes over coming months, he said.

“We think that they'll probably want to get ahead of things and do a double hike,” he said.

“I think it's the migration outlook that the Reserve Bank's going to be weighing most heavily because it's just so much more dramatic than anybody expected. The Budget certainly hasn't helped in terms of giving them an excuse not to go harder.”

Keall said the Budget was more stimulatory than expected, with the Government set to add more heat in the economy rather than cooling it.

“The big risk is we get more hikes in the near term and potentially it takes the bank a little bit longer to be comfortable that it can start bringing the OCR down again,” he said.

Risks were skewed towards interest rates being higher for longer and the Reserve Bank didn’t have the luxury of waiting to see how the data played out, he said.

“If there's a risk that it could undo some of the good work on inflation that they've been doing, they will want to get ahead of that,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Economist Brad Olsen reacts to Budget 2023.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 1.03%, or 123.658 points, to 12,099.74 on Friday. On the broader market 93 stocks rose and 30 fell with $117 million shares traded.

My Food Bag jumped 14% to 21 cents.

The meal kit company reported a 61% drop in annual profit to $7.9m as its online deliveries dropped 12%.

Chief executive Mark Winter said the company was reducing staff, suspending its dividend and stepping up promotion of its most affordable Bargain Box meal kit as a cost of living crunch dents demand.

To drive more sales, the company increased its Bargain Box marketing through TV advertising and gave price conscious customers certainty over their spending by freezing the price of Bargain Box for six months.

“We're focused around Bargain Box affordability, and we've invested to promote Bargain Box, recognising it as well-placed to grow during the current economic conditions,” he said.

To save money, the company plans to delist by late June from Australia’s ASX market where its shares are little traded. It will continue to trade on the NZX and expects to resume dividend payments this year.

Retirement village owner Ryman Healthcare rose 8.2% to $6.06.

The company reported a 63% drop in annual profit to $257.8​m as the value of its property increased by a smaller amount than in the previous year.

Ryman’s underlying profit increased 18% to $301.8m, and the company forecast underlying profit this year of $310m to $330m.

The company didn’t pay a final dividend, as it focused on improving its financial performance, but said it would consider resuming its dividend payments this year.