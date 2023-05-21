Debt written off for depressed minimum wage worker, but should lender have given her a $10,000 credit card?

Legal precedent is lacking on how lenders should treat ‘vulnerable’ borrowers.

A credit card lender has written off a depressed woman’s $7000 debt, forestalling a probe into how it came to make the loan in the first place.

Responsible lending laws require lenders to be satisfied a borrower can make repayments without suffering substantial hardship, and the Responsible Lending Code requires they take especial care before making loans to “vulnerable” borrowers,

But Susan Taylor, chief executive of the Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL) financial ombudsman scheme, said before she had a chance to investigate a complaint brought on the woman’s behalf by a friend, the unnamed lender forgave the debt.

Taylor said the woman took out the card in a shop in late 2020 where she used it to buy $7000 of goods.

Despite earning the minimum wage, she was given a limit of $10,000.

In 2021, the woman sold the items for $500 after experiencing financial hardship, and struggled on into 2022 under the debt.

But when one of her friends heard of her plight, he helped her complain to FSCL saying English was not the woman’s first language, she had limited understanding of finances, and only had a primary school education.

Financial Markets Authority chief executive, Samantha Barrass, says insurers need to remember that all of their customers can be 'vulnerable' at points in their lives.

FSCL is one of the financial ombudsman schemes to which the public can complain if they feel they have been wronged by a financial services company, along with the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman, and the Banking Ombudsman.

All financial services companies must be members of one of the schemes, but none of the schemes name the companies complained about.

There are only a handful of non-bank credit card issuers who issue cards in stores.

The largest, Gem by Latitude, is not covered by the FSCL scheme, but by the Insurance and Financial Ombudsman Service, as is the Purple Card. Store cards covered by the FSCL scheme include the Q Card, Farmers Card and Ballantynes card, but the actual card issuer concerned in the case note is not named.

Taylor said while the lender considered $10,000 of debt was affordable for the woman, it had concerns about whether the terms of the credit contract had been properly explained to her by shop staff.

“We know how it was put right, but we don’t have all of the background circumstances as to whether it was wrong in the first place,” she said.

Vulnerability is not clearly defined in the Responsible Lending Code, and there is a lack of legal precedent because cases do not get to courts.

“We look forward some guidance at some stage in the future, which we understand the Commerce Commission may be working on, perhaps some court guidance, but as far as we are aware there is no precedent at all,” Taylor said.

Some budgeting services were now moving away from using the term “vulnerable” to “customers requiring extra care”, Taylor said.

“I quite like that because there are periods of everybody’s lives when because of something that has happened to them, they might require extra care,” she said.

Last year the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko, New Zealand’s financial watchdog, released research showing most people had at least one of 14 “vulnerability traits” which made them susceptible to poor treatment by financial services companies.

The research was designed to help inform the FMA as it moved to regulate the “fair conduct” of banks, insurers and other financial services companies.

The vulnerability “traits” used in the survey were developed by British financial regulators, and were split into four subgroups.

The health sub-group contained mental health conditions, physical health conditions, learning disabilities, and physical disabilities.

The life events group contained recent migration to New Zealand, having become a full or part-time carer in the past two years, having recently been bereaved, having suffered a relationship break-up, and having been affected by a natural disaster.

The resilience group contained having low savings, or having suffered a loss of income.

The capability group contained speaking English as a second language, lacking confidence in complaining, and having a low level of financial capability.

Lenders can choose to right off loans when people are experiencing mental ill-health.

Earlier this month Mark Francis, general manager at debt buying company DebtManagers, said the company wrote debt off when there was a strong case to do so on humanitarian grounds.

“I don’t want to collect money from someone that’s really in bad shape. Bad shape might be mentally ill, physically ill, financial hardship, economic abuse,” he said.

Christine Liggins from Debtfix helps people in debt establish more sustainable money lives, which includes negotiating with lenders on people’s behalf.

Liggins said it was not always apparent to lenders when people were “vulnerable” when they applied for loans.

“It’s really difficult,” she said.

But Debtfix was seeing more people with mental ill-health and money problems than it used to.

“That’s the nature of our sector now, when we are dealing with people who are really struggling mental health-wise,” she said.