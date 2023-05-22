Sanford agrees to sell fishing rights to Moana, plans to close Auckland plant

Sanford chief executive Peter Reidie says selling the fishing rights would give the company a low-risk income stream and enable it to turn its focus to parts of the business with stronger growth potential. (File photo)

Sanford plans to sell most of its North Island inshore wildcatch fishing rights to iwi-owned rival Moana New Zealand, and close its Auckland processing plant.

Chief executive Peter Reidie said Sanford had agreed to sell the annual catch entitlement for much of the quota to Moana for at least 10 years. Sanford would retain ownership of the quota.

New Zealand's largest fishing company has been reviewing its unprofitable North Island inshore operations over the past year as it faced increased costs, labour constraints, the impact of Covid-19 and mulled the future of its factory in a high density residential area in Auckland’s CBD. For Moana, the extra volume from the deal would help achieve economies of scale at its own Auckland processing plant.

“We signalled some time ago that we have been looking at ways to turnaround this part of our operations,” Reidie said. “The long-term agreement with Moana will enable them to fish and process inshore species at scale.

“Sanford’s North Island inshore operations represent a relatively small part of our business, but this proposed deal will reduce the negative impact these operations are currently having on Sanford’s bottom line.”

Sanford also has salmon and mussels operations and holds about 20% of New Zealand fishing quota, including in deepwater and South Island inshore fisheries.

On Monday, the company reported an 82% increase in first-half profit to $11.1 million, driven by a better performance from its salmon business.

Stuff Sanford is New Zealand's largest fishing company.

Reidie said Sanford had considered building a new modern site in Auckland, but the cost to redevelop and relocate the factory was prohibitive and would not deliver an acceptable return on investment. It had also considered partnering with another industry player or exiting the business completely.

The deal would give Sanford a low-risk income stream and enable it to turn its focus to parts of the business with stronger growth potential, he said.

According to the company’s website, frozen snapper and trevally were the two major inshore species processed in Auckland.

Moana chief executive Steve Tarrant said his company was well placed to take on the additional catch rights and processing volumes, with a proven track record of success in inshore operations and upgraded facilities built with growth in mind.

Moana would pay $11m a year for the first year of the catch entitlement, scaling up to $13m over the next five years, with payment then increasing at 1.5% a year.

It is expected to pay an extra $5m to $8m for two of Sanford’s North Island-based fishing vessels and other fisheries equipment, and a marine farm.

Sanford was evaluating the future of its Wynyard Quarter processing site in Auckland’s CBD, an area that has undergone significant change and is now very residential.

More than 100 staff would be impacted if the deal goes ahead.

Reidie met with staff in the processing facility on Monday morning and talked through future employment possibilities.

Sanford would work with Moana to facilitate the employment of affected staff where practicable, he said.

Moana needed more people and was interested in talking to impacted staff at Sanford about the possibility of new roles, a Sanford spokesperson said.

Sanford has five processing sites, including the affected Auckland plant. It has a mussels operation in Havelock, bioactives operation in Blenheim, whitefish/deepwater plant in Timaru and salmon plant in Bluff. It closed a processing site in Tauranga for pelagic species in 2020, but retains a joint venture processing site for mussels in the city.

The deal with Moana requires approval from the Commerce Commission. Sanford expected to make its application for approval this month and said the process could take four months.

Sanford shares rose 2% to $4.18 in mid-afternoon trading on the NZX.