Infratil profit falls 28% as the investment company gets less from asset sales

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes says almost $1.4 billion was invested across the company’s portfolio last year.

Infratil’s annual profit fell 28% after the infrastructure investor gleaned less from asset sales.

Profit dropped to $891.7 million in the year to the end of March, from $1.23 billion the previous year, the company told the NZX on Monday. Revenue fell 7.6% to $1.9b.

The company, which has a mix of investments across the energy, transport, communications and healthcare sectors, gained $328.8m from the sale of Trustpower’s retail business in the latest year, compared with a gain of $1.14b from the sale of its interest in Tilt Renewables the previous year.

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said the last year had been “extremely active” across the company’s portfolio with capital raising, asset sales and investments.

Over the last year, almost $1.4b had been invested across the company’s portfolio, primarily across Infratil’s existing digital and renewable businesses, he said.

“This is the type of investment that shareholders should be looking at, because it is the investment we are making today that will generate returns over the next 10-year period and beyond,” he said.

The company had $1.49b of capacity to fund future growth and its 9.8% gearing was significantly below the target range of 30%, he said.

Reflecting feedback and concerns of shareholders in recent years, Infratil and its manager Morrison & Co had agreed in principle to change incentive fees, he said.

The amendments would provide for annual offsetting of over and under performance between the three categories of incentive fees for international assets, and the carry forward of the impact of underperformance for unrealised assets, and in limited circumstances for realised asset.

The amendments would be applied to the calculation of the incentive fees due to Morrison & Co for the latest financial year, resulting in a reduction of incentive fees of $5.7m relating to the performance of diagnostic imaging business Qscan.

Strong valuation uplifts for investments in CDC Data Centres and Longroad Energy resulted in a net incentive fees of $163.9m last year.

Infratil forecast underlying earnings of $570m to $610m in the coming year, up from $531.5m in the past year.

The company will pay a final dividend of 12.5 cents per share, taking the full-year dividend to 19.25c, up from 18.5c the previous year.

Infratil shares fell 2.5% to $9.50 in late afternoon trading on the NZX on Monday.