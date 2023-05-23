Auckland 'adviser' accused of faking credentials

The Manukau District Court where charges were laid against Auckland man Yuen Pok Loo.

Auckland man Yuen Pok Loo has been charged after faking a letter from a regulator to fool clients into thinking he was a registered financial adviser.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko said Loo, who goes by the name Paul Loo, had been charged under the Crimes Act with forgery, and using a forged document.

He could face up to 10 years in jail, the authority said.

Loo has also been charged with providing financial services when he was not registered under the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act.

That charge also carries a potential prison sentence of up to 12 months and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

He has also been charged with failing to comply with FMA orders under the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act), which could result in a fine of up to $300,000.

The regulator claims Loo forged a letter claiming to be from the FMA granting his company, Wisdom House Investment Partners, a full financial advice provider licence.

He sent the letter to his clients, the regulator said.

Loo also gave financial advice to clients, and despite being given a stop order by the FMA, continued to contact them. Loo is the sole director and owner of Wisdom House.

The Companies Office Register shows the registrar has started action to remove the company from the register, and Loo has not objected.

The charges were filed in the Manukau District Court, the FMA said.

In December 2021, the FMA stripped Wisdom House of its licence to give advice, after Loo, its only financial adviser, was found to have engaged in serious misconduct at his previous employer.

Loo set Wisdom House up after his contract was terminated by Wellington-based financial services firm FoxPlan​, the FMA said in December.

While at FoxPlan, Loo told clients he was an authorised financial adviser when he was not, the FMA said.

FoxPlan was censured by the FMA in July after the regulator found four of FoxPlan’s representatives wrongly told clients they were authorised financial advisers, or financial planners.

Loo’s misconduct at FoxPlan also included invoicing clients for advice using altered FoxPlan invoices so FoxPlan’s clients would pay him directly, resulting in him misappropriating $36,030​ from FoxPlan between July 4, 2018 and November 4, 2020,​ the FMA said.

Loo returned the stolen funds to FoxPlan and the FMA was not aware of any clients suffering a financial loss because of his misconduct, the authority said.